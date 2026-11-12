Zelensky Urges Europe To Pay Attention To Russia-US Talks On 'New Security System' In Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President made the remarks in an address to participants of the 9th European Political Community summit, which is taking place in Dublin, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Summing up yesterday's talks in Abu Dhabi, Zelensky said:“...There was a lot of discussion about security guarantees, and Europe really needs to pay attention to this. When the Americans and Russians discuss this issue, it is not just about security guarantees for Ukraine. In fact, it is more about a certain new security system between Europe and Russia, and this approach seems somewhat strange to us.”

The President noted that Kyiv was waiting for more detailed information and said that Europe needed to monitor this process very closely.

As a positive development, Zelensky highlighted the participation of European representatives in the talks in Abu Dhabi,“although not at the same table.”

“It is very good that Europeans are now involved in these negotiations. Not directly yet, and not yet at the same table with the Russians, but Europeans are already taking part. And we must make sure that Europe becomes a permanent participant in the negotiating process,” the President stressed.

Zelensky hopes U.S. will support a step-by-step approach in peace

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky previously said that Europe should decide on its representative or a group of representatives for peace negotiations aimed at ending the war by the end of November 2026.