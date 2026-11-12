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Roman Pavlyuchenko


Date: 2026-11-12 10:35:49

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath
Profile Articles

I am an Assistant Professor of Marketing at the University of Bath, School of Management. I received my PhD from ESSEC Business School in 2024. I specialize in consumer culture, and I love interviewing consumers about everything under the sun. My current research explores the intersection of popular culture and consumption (e.g., media franchises, fandoms, influencers, and celebrities). My academic work has been published in Journal of Marketing and Journal of Consumer Research, and I am an Editorial Review Board member at the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath
Education
  • 2024 ESSEC Business School, PhD, Consumer Culture
Honours

PhD Excellence Award (2026, ESSEC Business School); Oustanding Reviewer Award (2026, Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science)


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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