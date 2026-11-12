Roman Pavlyuchenko

Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath

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I am an Assistant Professor of Marketing at the University of Bath, School of Management. I received my PhD from ESSEC Business School in 2024. I specialize in consumer culture, and I love interviewing consumers about everything under the sun. My current research explores the intersection of popular culture and consumption (e.g., media franchises, fandoms, influencers, and celebrities). My academic work has been published in Journal of Marketing and Journal of Consumer Research, and I am an Editorial Review Board member at the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science.

–present Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath

2024 ESSEC Business School, PhD, Consumer Culture

ExperienceEducationHonours

PhD Excellence Award (2026, ESSEC Business School); Oustanding Reviewer Award (2026, Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science)