PhD candidate, Department of Philosophy and History of Ideas, Aarhus University

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Kristoffer Bayer is a PhD student at the Department of Philosophy and History of Ideas at Aarhus University, where he researches the history of ideas of the Danish people, the history of political ideas and democracy. He is the author of the book“Folket”. Kristoffer Bayer has been editor of the historical journal Baggrund since 2024 and has been a writer at ATLAS Magazine since 2016. He has worked as a senior strategist and strategic planner at Manyone (2022-2025) and MUST (2019-2022).

–present PhD-student, Aarhus University

2019 Copenhagen University, BA, Philosophy

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