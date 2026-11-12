Medipharm Labs Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - MediPharm Labs Corp.: Announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Net Income was positive for the second consecutive quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA positive for its third consecutive quarter. Net Revenue of $11.8M increased 18% versus Q2 2026, with German revenue increasing 19% sequentially and 81% year over year. MediPharm Labs Corp. shares T are trading up $0.005 at $0.07.
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