This Top Canadian Dividend Stock Just Boosted Its Payout By 10%

Canadian oil and gas giant Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is known for its stability and reliable payouts, and it recently gave income investors another reason to take notice. Last week, the company announced a 10% dividend increase, raising its quarterly payout from 60 cents to 66 cents per share.

Payable on December 24 to shareholders of record on December 3, the new rate brings Suncor's annual payout to $2.64 per share. Over the past five years, the company has increased its dividend by 57%, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9.5%. This latest hike outpaces that average, signaling strong underlying financial momentum.

Based on a share price around $98, Suncor yields roughly 2.7%. While higher share prices have compressed its yield compared to previous years, it remains more than double the S&P 500's average yield of 1.1%. At this rate, generating $1,000 in annual dividend income requires an investment of roughly $37,000, compared to over $90,000 for an average S&P 500 stock.

Suncor's shares have surged more than 60% this year, fueled by elevated oil prices and strong quarterly net earnings that more than doubled year-over-year. However, the stock remains closely tied to crude oil benchmarks, and ongoing geopolitical tensions in Iran continue to inject volatility into the energy market.

For short-term traders, further oil spikes could push Suncor higher, but that's by no means a guarantee. For long-term investors, waiting for a pullback may offer a better entry point before buying into a cyclical stock that's trading near its all-time high.