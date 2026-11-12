France Prefabricated Construction - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts (2026-2031) RE2020 And Timber Modular Systems Drive 5.35% CAGR Toward A USD 10.02 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Factory-built timber and hybrid systems cut waste, schedules, carbon, foundation costs and risk, while certified footprints and public-sector demand support repeat orders.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "France Prefabricated Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France Prefabricated Construction Market to Reach USD 10.02 Billion by 2031

The France prefabricated construction market is projected to grow from USD 7.33 billion in 2025 and USD 7.72 billion in 2026 to USD 10.02 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.35% between 2026 and 2031, supported by stricter carbon regulations, rising public-sector adoption, urban redevelopment, and increasing demand for faster, more predictable construction methods.

RE2020 Standards Accelerate Low-Carbon Prefabricated Construction

France's RE2020 energy and carbon standards are reshaping construction decisions by introducing lifecycle-carbon limits that become progressively stricter in 2025, 2028, and 2031. Developers must account for embodied emissions across a building's lifecycle, from structural materials and mechanical systems to eventual end-of-life treatment.

Factory-built envelopes support compliance by reducing material waste, improving airtightness, and enabling more accurate documentation of material provenance. These benefits can help project teams avoid costly redesigns while improving confidence among lenders and insurers. Carbon accounting rules also recognize approximately 1 tonne of stored CO? for each cubic meter of structural timber, helping offset emissions associated with foundations and MEP services. As regulatory thresholds tighten, manufacturers with certified product footprints are likely to secure a stronger position in future modular and panelized construction tenders.

Public-Sector Investment Supports Market Expansion

Public-sector organizations responsible for education, healthcare, and defense are increasingly incorporating offsite construction into procurement requirements. The approach can shorten project schedules, improve cost certainty, and reduce disruption at occupied or densely developed sites.

A 12-classroom primary school in Bagneux opened in 2024 following only four months of on-site work, highlighting the speed advantages of volumetric construction. Modular patient rooms have also been used for hospital extensions in Argenteuil and Rennes, allowing facilities to add capacity while maintaining sterile zones and limiting operational closures. In the defense sector, relocatable containerized barracks demonstrate the flexibility of prefabricated systems for changing operational requirements. Successful delivery across these applications is strengthening confidence in factory-made building solutions and supporting continued public investment.

Permitting and Heritage Rules Remain Key Constraints

Despite favorable growth prospects, complex permitting requirements continue to affect the France prefabricated construction market. Municipal authorities apply varying aesthetic standards under the Code de l'urbanisme, while heritage officials may reject modular facades located within 500 meters of protected monuments.

A 2024 survey by the French Building Federation found that modular permits in historic districts take an average of 14 months, approximately five months longer than conventional construction approvals. Design changes required to meet local appearance guidelines can reduce factory efficiencies and increase professional fees. National agencies are developing pre-approved typologies, but adoption remains limited as some municipalities remain cautious about projects perceived as overly industrial. Developers pursuing landmark or heritage-sensitive sites must therefore allow additional time and contingency funding.

Concrete Leads as Timber Records Faster Growth

Concrete accounted for 45.2% of the France prefabricated construction market in 2025, reflecting its established role in multi-story social housing and industrial buildings. Pre-cast stair cores and bathroom pods manufactured with low-carbon cement help projects meet fire safety and acoustic requirements while benefiting from mature supply chains.

However, the embodied-carbon penalties applied to ordinary Portland cement under RE2020 are encouraging greater use of lower-emission alternatives, including blends containing granulated slag or calcined clay. Timber is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.12% through 2031 as cross-laminated timber capacity increases and production costs improve. Hexaom's investment in POBI Industrie's Vendee plant illustrates the expansion of domestic timber manufacturing.

Hybrid structures combining timber floors with concrete podiums are also gaining traction in 8-10 story developments. Timber components can reduce overall building weight by up to 30%, enabling shallower foundations and lowering spoil disposal costs on brownfield sites. Regional sawmills around Auvergne are machining panels to 3.2-meter widths, improving truck utilization within French transport limits.

Steel is expected to retain a stable role in wide-span logistics facilities, although its growth may be moderated by the carbon impact associated with virgin steel. Composite sandwich panels and recycled-aggregate blocks are also emerging for facades and interior partitions. Together, regulatory compliance, material innovation, public-sector demand, and urban redevelopment are expected to sustain the long-term growth of prefabricated construction in France.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insight and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 RE2020 energy/carbon standards boosting demand for high-performance modular envelopes and systems.

4.2.2 Public-sector programs (schools, healthcare, defense) adopting modular for speed, cost certainty, and low site disruption.

4.2.3 Timber (CLT/GLT) and hybrid prefab favored for decarbonization and circular-economy goals.

4.2.4 Urban infill and brownfield redevelopment benefiting from offsite methods that minimize nuisance and accelerate delivery.

4.2.5 Industrial/logistics and data center growth supporting panelized, steel modular, and MEP-heavy assemblies.

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complex permitting, heritage protections, and municipal variability slowing approvals and standardization.

4.3.2 Transport/cranage limits and dense urban logistics raising delivered costs for large modules.

4.3.3 Cultural preference for traditional masonry and perceived cost premium hampering wider adoption.

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Brief on Different Structures Used in Prefabricated Buildings

4.9 Cost Structure Analysis of Prefabricated Buildings

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Concrete

5.1.2 Glass

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Timber

5.1.5 Other Materials

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Others

5.3 By Product Type

5.3.1 Modular Buildings

5.3.2 Panelized & Componentized Systems

5.3.3 Other Prefab Types

5.4 By City

5.4.1 Paris

5.4.2 Lyon

5.4.3 Marseille

5.4.4 Rest of France

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes global overview, core segments, financials, strategic info, products & developments)

6.4.1 Bouygues Construction

6.4.2 VINCI Construction

6.4.3 Eiffage Construction

6.4.4 Cougnaud Construction

6.4.5 Bodard Construction Modulaire

6.4.6 OBM Construction

6.4.7 MARC SA

6.4.8 Legoupil Industrie

6.4.9 Algeco (Modulaire Group)

6.4.10 Portakabin

6.4.11 ALHO Systembau GmbH

6.4.12 Skanska AB

6.4.13 Fertighaus Weiss

6.4.14 Trecobat

6.4.15 Hexaom (POBI Industrie)

6.4.16 Siblu France

6.4.17 Millet Modulaires

6.4.18 XL Habitat

6.4.19 In Haus

6.4.20 Timber Production BCL

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900