South Korea Construction Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2026-2031) Chip Fabs And Infrastructure Propel Market To USD 220.75 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premium high-tech projects, public infrastructure awards and fast-growing renovations offer contractors resilient pipelines and margin upside.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Korea Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Korea construction market size was valued at USD 179.41 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 185.77 billion in 2026 to USD 220.75 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.51% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is being supported by large public infrastructure programs, semiconductor and battery manufacturing investments, urban redevelopment, and rising demand for energy-efficient buildings.

Semiconductor and Battery-Plant Investment Accelerates

High-tech manufacturing is creating substantial opportunities across the South Korea construction market. SK Hynix has committed an additional USD 16.6 billion to its Yongin semiconductor cluster, while a USD 4.9 billion battery hub is planned in Saemangeum. These developments require vibration-free slabs, ISO-class cleanrooms, heavy-duty power connections, high-voltage substations, and other specialized facilities that command premium construction fees.

Contractors with established experience in semiconductor fabs, advanced packaging facilities, and battery production plants are positioned to benefit from this investment cycle. However, the concentration of skilled workers on high-value industrial projects is tightening labor availability for residential, commercial, and conventional infrastructure developments.

Public Infrastructure Spending Supports Market Stability

Korean New Deal 2.0 is expected to strengthen construction activity through investment in transportation, digital infrastructure, and green retrofits. A record USD 560 billion-equivalent allocation in the 2026 budget is providing contractors with improved order visibility, particularly as private residential demand faces pressure from tighter lending conditions.

Major road, rail, port, and airport projects remain important growth drivers. Daegu's USD 904 million congestion-relief plan, Gadeok New Airport, and Incheon's second urban rail network illustrate the scale of the national project pipeline. Front-loaded public contract awards are expected to support construction activity through 2027, although tighter project reviews may affect approval and delivery schedules.

Labor Shortages and Wage Inflation Pressure Margins

South Korea's construction industry continues to face skilled-labour shortages. Average site wages reached 279,988 KRW per day in January 2026, representing a 3.4% year-on-year increase, while construction employment declined by 125,000 workers during 2025. These conditions are raising project costs and placing pressure on contractors whose price-escalation clauses do not fully cover wage increases.

Government support for modular construction and other modern building methods may help reduce dependence on on-site labor. Nevertheless, fabrication capacity remains concentrated among tier-one contractors, leaving many mid-sized companies exposed to higher costs and limited bargaining power.

Infrastructure Leads South Korea Construction Market Share

Infrastructure accounted for 41.74% of the South Korea construction market in 2025, supported by multi-year public budgets and major transportation programs. These long-term funding commitments help stabilize demand during periods of economic uncertainty.

Industrial & Logistics construction is forecast to record the strongest sector growth, with a CAGR of 4.11%. Capital commitments exceeding 20 trillion KRW for energy-storage-system production lines, semiconductor fabs, battery plants, and advanced packaging facilities are increasing demand for specialized industrial construction.

Residential construction remains constrained by high household debt and tighter loan-to-value limits. Even so, Seoul's fast-tracked pipeline of 85,000 housing units is supporting renovation, redevelopment, and infill activity. Mixed-use commercial projects, including the Yongsan International Business District, are also responding to demand for developments that combine offices, retail space, cultural facilities, and public amenities.

Renovation Outpaces New Construction Growth

New Construction represented 65.36% of the South Korea construction market in 2025, reflecting the continued importance of large civil engineering and public housing projects. Renovation, however, is projected to expand at a faster CAGR of 4.34% as Seoul prioritizes the redevelopment of aging apartment complexes and established urban districts.

GS E&C's 6.3 trillion KRW redevelopment backlog in 2025, together with Samsung C&T's Hannam 4 and Sinbanpo 4th projects, demonstrates sustained contractor interest in capital-city redevelopment. The Zero-Energy-Building code is also encouraging property owners to invest in insulation, HVAC systems, solar arrays, and other efficiency upgrades. These trends are expected to make renovation and green retrofits increasingly important components of South Korea construction market growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Semiconductor and battery-plant CAPEX surge

4.2.2 Korean New Deal 2.0 infrastructure stimulus

4.2.3 Robust rail, port and airport pipeline

4.2.4 Seoul urban regeneration and mixed-use redevelopment

4.2.5 Zero-Energy-Building code for?1,000 m floorplate

4.2.6 Growth of private REITs and infrastructure funds

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Skilled-labour shortages and double-digit wage inflation

4.3.2 High household debt & tighter LTV limits cooling residential starts

4.3.3 Construction-steel & cement price volatility amid supply-chain realignments

4.3.4 Upcoming carbon-pricing & ESG-reporting mandates raising compliance costs

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Real-Estate Developers & Contractors - Key Insights

4.4.3 Architectural & Engineering Firms - Key Insights

4.4.4 Building Material & Equipment Suppliers - Key Insights

4.5 Government Initiatives & Vision

4.6 Regulatory Outlook

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing (Construction Materials) & Construction Cost Analysis

4.10 Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of South Korea with Other Countries

4.11 Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (focus on Mega Projects)

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Sector

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.1 Apartments/Condominiums

5.1.1.2 Villas/Landed Houses

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.2.1 Office

5.1.2.2 Retail

5.1.2.3 Industrial & Logistics

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.3.1 Transportation (Road, Rail, Air etc.)

5.1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.1.3.3 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Renovation

5.3 By Construction Method

5.3.1 Conventional On-Site

5.3.2 Modern Methods of Construction (Prefab, Modular)

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Key Cities

5.5.1 Seoul

5.5.2 Busan

5.5.3 Daegu

5.5.4 Incheon

5.5.5 Rest of South Korea

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (JVs, PPPs, M&A etc.)

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles {(includes Global-level Overview, Market-level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products & Services, Recent Developments)}

6.4.1 Samsung C&T Corporation

6.4.2 Hyundai E&C

6.4.3 GS E&C

6.4.4 Daewoo E&C

6.4.5 DL E&C (Daelim)

6.4.6 POSCO E&C

6.4.7 Hyundai Engineering

6.4.8 Lotte E&C

6.4.9 HDC Hyundai Development Co.

6.4.10 Hoban Construction

6.4.11 SK Ecoplant

6.4.12 Korea Land & Housing Corp.

6.4.13 KCC E&C

6.4.14 Kolon Global

6.4.15 Ssangyong E&C

6.4.16 Hanwha E&C

6.4.17 Taeyoung E&C

6.4.18 Dongbu Corp.

6.4.19 Daewon Plus Construction

6.4.20 Seoyoung E&C

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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