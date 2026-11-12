Autonomous Mobile Robot Market - Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast (2026-2031) AI Navigation And Warehouse Automation Propel 15.31% CAGR To USD 10.56 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost AMR ROI with vision-based navigation, AI fleet orchestration and robot-as-a-service, cutting installation, labor and lifecycle costs while leveraging automation subsidies.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autonomous Mobile Robot - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous mobile robot market is estimated at USD 5.18 billion in 2026, up from USD 4.49 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 10.56 billion by 2031, expanding at a 15.31% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being driven by rapid e-commerce fulfilment demand, warehouse labour shortages, falling battery costs and advances in AI-enabled navigation and fleet orchestration.

Rapid e-commerce fulfilment demand supports adoption

Online retailers increasingly depend on autonomous mobile robots to meet same-day delivery expectations while improving warehouse productivity. By July 2025, Amazon had deployed more than 1 million robots and reduced travel time per pick by 10% through its DeepFleet fleet intelligence platform. Locus Robotics surpassed 3 billion picks after integrating its LocusOne software, which doubled to tripled productivity and reduced workplace injuries by 80%.

These results are encouraging retailers and logistics providers to adopt compact, scalable robots that can accommodate seasonal demand without extensive facility changes. Vision-only navigation is also reducing installation costs and deployment time because fixed markers are not required. The Geek+-Intel design demonstrates how camera-based systems and onboard artificial intelligence can support efficient warehouse navigation.

Warehouse labour shortages increase automation investment

Persistent vacancies for night and peak-season shifts across OECD markets are strengthening the business case for autonomous mobile robots. Automation helps operators maintain service levels while reducing reliance on physically demanding manual processes. Skechers reported 80% energy savings after replacing conveyors with robots, highlighting the potential return on investment in facilities facing labour constraints.

Employers are also redesigning roles around robot supervision, maintenance and fleet management. This transition can make warehouse employment less physically intensive while creating demand for technical and operational skills.

Technology trends reshape the autonomous mobile robot market

Unmanned ground vehicles accounted for 45.42% of market revenue in 2025. Humanoids are forecast to grow at an 18.74% CAGR as developers improve their ability to operate in spaces designed for people. Their potential to move between shelving, sorting and parcel-handling tasks could simplify fleets and support robot-as-a-service subscriptions. Amazon is also piloting humanoid couriers that load parcels from Rivian electric vans, indicating possible expansion into outdoor logistics.

LiDAR SLAM represented 40.88% of the market in 2025 due to its high repeatability in congested warehouse aisles. Vision-based navigation is expected to expand at a 20.64% CAGR as operators seek lower-cost systems that do not depend on reflective targets or expensive sensors. Improvements in edge processors are enabling real-time image segmentation with lower power consumption.

Hybrid sensor fusion, combining cameras, LiDAR and inertial sensors, is gaining attention for mixed indoor-outdoor operations. These systems can adapt when dust, glare or bandwidth limitations affect individual navigation technologies. Falling Li-ion battery costs below USD 70/kWh and AI-enabled swarm orchestration platforms are also improving fleet economics and operational efficiency.

Interoperability and cybersecurity remain key challenges

Fragmented interoperability standards continue to restrain autonomous mobile robot market growth. ISO 3691-4 and ANSI/RIA R15.08 address safety requirements but do not establish common fleet communication protocols. As a result, buyers may become dependent on single-vendor ecosystems, increasing integration costs and limiting flexibility. Middleware platforms can bridge some compatibility gaps, although proprietary data formats continue to slow deployment.

Cyber-physical security vulnerabilities are another concern as robots become more connected to warehouse management systems, cloud platforms and operational networks. Stronger security controls and broader communication standards will be important for supporting large-scale, multi-vendor fleets.

Asia-Pacific leads global revenue

Asia-Pacific generated 37.12% of autonomous mobile robot market revenue in 2025. Chinese manufacturers benefit from production cost advantages and government support programs, while factories in Japan and South Korea increasingly source Chinese robots to shorten payback periods.

North America remains the second-largest market, supported by Amazon's multi-site expansion and a strong software ecosystem serving third-party logistics providers. Europe is benefiting from automation subsidies, including the EU "Factory of the Future" initiative, which reimburses up to 20% of eligible automation hardware capital expenditure for participating manufacturers.

The Middle East and Africa is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, recording an 18.46% CAGR. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy and NEOM's USD 774.6 million commitment to construction robotics are supporting regional demand. High logistics expenditure and greenfield warehouse development also allow operators to integrate automation from the design stage. South America remains an early-stage market, where import incentives encourage pilot projects, although currency volatility can delay broader deployment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid e-commerce fulfilment demand

4.2.2 Scarcity of warehouse labor in OECD markets

4.2.3 Falling Li-ion battery $/kWh below USD 70

4.2.4 Post-2025 EU "Factory of the Future" grants

4.2.5 5G-Advanced private network roll-outs

4.2.6 AI-enabled "swarm orchestration" platforms

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented interoperability standards

4.3.2 Cyber-physical security vulnerabilities

4.3.3 High up-front capex for heavy-payload AMRs

4.3.4 Union push-back on robot density limits

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

5.1.2 Humanoids

5.1.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

5.1.4 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV)

5.2 By Navigation Technology

5.2.1 LiDAR SLAM

5.2.2 Vision-based (2D/3D camera)

5.2.3 Magnetic / Inductive / QR Guided

5.2.4 Hybrid & Multi-Sensor Fusion

5.3 By Payload Capacity

5.3.1 Up to 100 kg

5.3.2 100 - 500 kg

5.3.3 500 - 1,000 kg

5.3.4 Above 1,000 kg

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Warehouse and Logistics

5.4.2 Manufacturing

5.4.3 Automotive

5.4.4 Food and Beverage

5.4.5 Healthcare

5.4.6 Retail and E-commerce

5.4.7 Defense and Security

5.4.8 Mining and Minerals

5.4.9 Energy and Power

5.4.10 Oil and Gas

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East

5.5.4.1 Israel

5.5.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.4.3 United Arab Emirates

5.5.4.4 Turkey

5.5.4.5 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5 Africa

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 Egypt

5.5.5.3 Rest of Africa

5.5.6 South America

5.5.6.1 Brazil

5.5.6.2 Argentina

5.5.6.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation (Fetch Robotics)

6.4.2 Teradyne Inc. - Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)

6.4.3 Geek+ Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.4 Vecna Robotics, Inc.

6.4.5 Seegrid Corporation

6.4.6 Aethon, Inc. (ST Engineering)

6.4.7 Omron Corporation

6.4.8 Clearpath Robotics Inc. (OTTO Motors)

6.4.9 HIK Robot Co., Ltd.

6.4.10 SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

6.4.11 SMP Robotics Systems Corp.

6.4.12 Locus Robotics Corp.

6.4.13 Amazon.com, Inc. (Kiva/System Robotics)

6.4.14 Agilox Services GmbH

6.4.15 Balyo SA

6.5 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.6 Investment Analysis

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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