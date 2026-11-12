FENECON And A123 Systems Announce Strategic Collaboration In U.S. Energy Storage Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies combine complementary strengths in battery technology, software and systems integration to accelerate commercial and industrial energy storage deployment in the United States

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FENECON, one of Europe's leading providers of energy storage systems and energy management software, and A123 Systems (A123), a global leader in advanced lithium-ion battery technology, have announced a strategic partnership in the United States to address growing demand for commercial and industrial battery energy storage systems.

The partnership pairs complementary strengths that are ideally suited for the U.S. storage market. FENECON provides systems integration capabilities; the world-class, open-source FENECON Energy Management System (FEMS); access to a U.S.-based distribution and sales network; and project experience from Europe. A123 brings advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery technology, global manufacturing expertise, and deep cell-to-product and system know-how. Together, FENECON and A123 intend to expand their strategic collaboration in North America, leveraging their expertise to jointly develop and commercialize innovative, flexible, and intelligent energy storage solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

This strategic collaboration reflects FENECON's and A123's shared vision to expand their presence in the North American energy storage market. The companies intend to leverage their capabilities to explore opportunities that support the development and commercialization of energy storage solutions for commercial and industrial applications, which is closely aligned with FENECON's plans to build and scale energy storage systems from its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Greenville, South Carolina.

While A123 contributes proven battery technology and international industrialization expertise, FENECON maintains its own system architecture for battery energy storage systems, a native software platform, and direct communication with customers. This creates a flexible foundation that can be adapted to different applications, technologies, and regional market requirements over time.

The collaboration is intended to support FENECON's expansion into commercial and industrial energy storage applications in the United States, drawing on A123's battery technology and FENECON's systems integration and energy management capabilities. Target applications include industrial and manufacturing sites, large retail and commercial facilities, and mobility and EV-charging locations. FENECON's energy storage systems will support multiple applications across the U.S., including peak shaving, solar integration, EV charging, and backup power, all within one intelligent energy solution.

“The United States is a key growth market for FENECON, and our partnership with A123 Systems gives us an important foundation to accelerate market development while building out a localized supply chain,” said Thomas Goesswein, CEO of FENECON Inc. and FENECON International.“For C&I customers in the U.S., this partnership promises the combination of a dependable battery with our FEMS intelligent energy management, system integration, and multiple applications. This is where the strengths of A123 and FENECON are well matched.”

“By bringing together A123's commercially fielded LFP battery technology and FENECON's software-driven integration expertise, we are combining key competencies to strengthen the supply of innovative energy storage solutions tailored to the unique requirements of different markets and stakeholder needs. We believe this strategic collaboration brings together compatible strengths that can accelerate innovation, deliver greater value to our customers, and contribute to a more resilient and competitive energy storage industry,” said Dr. Jack Li, General Manager of A123 Systems LLC.

About FENECON

FENECON is a leading hardware and software specialist for energy storage solutions serving residential, commercial and industrial sectors worldwide. All storage systems are powered by FENECON's internally developed energy management system, FEMS, which plays a central role in shaping OpenEMS, the open-source energy management platform. The company's broad range of FEMS applications enables grid-supportive energy management and intelligent sector coupling that actively contribute to the energy transition.

Based on its proven energy storage and management expertise, the company ranks among the industry's top innovators and is committed to a future powered entirely by renewable energy. Headquartered in Iggensbach, Bavaria, FENECON employs approximately 400 people and operates additional sites in Germany as well as a U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Greenville, South Carolina, comprising approximately 35,000 square feet of production and office space.

FENECON's performance, flexibility and innovation are reflected in numerous industry awards. The company was named“Innovator of the Year” in the TOP 100 competition for German SMEs in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Further recognition in 2025 includes The smarter E Award in the“Smart Integrated Energy” category for FEMS, the Top Innovation Award from EUPD Research, and the SolarProsumerAward 2024/2025 from EUPD Research in the HEMS and Storage categories. In 2024, FENECON also received the Bavarian SME Award and BAYERNS BEST 50.

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About A123 Systems

A123 Systems LLC is a global leader in advanced lithium-ion battery technology, bringing over two decades of experience and innovation to the development and manufacturing of high-performance battery cells and smart battery systems. Specialized in and leading Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) technology, A123 serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, energy storage, and high-performance motorsport applications. Leveraging deep expertise in materials science, cell design, manufacturing, and system integration, A123 partners with customers worldwide from initial development and validation through lifecycle support, delivering safe, reliable, and innovative energy and mobility solutions. A123 Systems is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

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