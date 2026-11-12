Global Single-Cell Multiomics Market Forecast 2026-2031 AI And Spatial-Omics Fuel 19.07% CAGR To USD 3.79 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Single-Cell Multiomics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global single-cell multiomics market is estimated at USD 1.58 billion in 2026, up from USD 1.33 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 3.79 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 19.07% during 2026-2031. Growth is being driven by technological advances in single-cell analysis, increasing precision-oncology and immunology adoption, sequencing-cost reductions, and rising demand for detailed insights into complex diseases.

Technological Advances Accelerate Single-Cell Analysis

Innovations in chemistry, microfluidics, sequencing, imaging, and data analysis are improving the performance and accessibility of single-cell multiomics workflows. New chemistries can double detected-gene counts while reducing per-cell costs by half. Upgraded systems also improve the capture of fragile cells, including neutrophils, supporting more comprehensive biological analysis.

Spatial workflows increasingly combine DNA, RNA, protein, morphology, and tissue context within streamlined processes. At the same time, intelligent microfluidics supported by object-detection algorithms can achieve cell-identification precision of up to 98% while increasing throughput. These advances shorten research timelines, broaden assay capabilities, and support the use of single-cell multiomics in translational research and clinical development.

Chronic and Infectious Diseases Support Market Demand

The growing burden of cancer, neurological disorders, and infectious diseases is strengthening demand for high-resolution cellular analysis. In oncology, single-cell interrogation identifies how individual tumor clones and immune-cell subsets influence treatment response. Tumor-microenvironment atlases are also being evaluated as tools for predicting immunotherapy outcomes, including in hepatocellular carcinoma.

In infectious disease research, rapid immune-cell profiling has demonstrated its value in mapping real-time biological responses and supporting vaccine development. Aging populations are also increasing investment in neurology programs that use spatial maps to identify Alzheimer's-linked cell states. The need to understand disease heterogeneity is expected to sustain research funding and encourage broader adoption of single-cell multiomics technologies.

High Costs Remain a Key Market Restraint

Capital and reagent costs continue to limit routine implementation. Turn-key spatial platforms can cost more than USD 500,000, while full-stack multiomics reagents may range from USD 50-200 per cell. Academic institutions often rely on shared instruments, which can extend project queues and delay research.

Contract research organizations provide an alternative to major upfront investments, although outsourcing can introduce scheduling challenges. Vendors are responding by consolidating multiple assays into integrated instruments, improving utilization and supporting stronger returns on capital investment. Further improvements in unit economics will be important for expanding adoption beyond well-funded laboratories. Additional challenges include the bioinformatics-talent shortage and the need for scalable data-processing infrastructure.

Software, Services, and Spatial-omics Record Strong Growth

Instruments and platforms represented 45.78% of single-cell multiomics market revenue in 2025, reflecting the importance of precision hardware to assay performance. Continued integration of sequencing and imaging within unified systems is expected to support this segment. Platforms capable of processing 20,000 cells per run while capturing transcriptome and protein data are helping laboratories increase throughput and improve research productivity.

Software and services are forecast to grow at 22.86% CAGR as cloud-based pipelines, AI-enabled dashboards, and pay-per-dataset analytics become more widely used. The segment is projected to add USD 0.66 billion between 2026-2031. These solutions allow biotechnology companies and smaller research teams to access advanced analytics without investing in extensive internal infrastructure.

Droplet-based workflows generated 57.84% of market revenue in 2025 due to mature chemistries, established reagent availability, and proven scalability. Spatial-omics platforms are projected to expand at 23.9% CAGR, supported by demand for tissue-context biomarkers and tumor-microenvironment mapping. Hybrid approaches that combine droplet-partitioned cells with spatial staining are also emerging, offering both high throughput and biological context.

Regional Single-Cell Multiomics Market Outlook

North America accounted for 40.78% of global revenue in 2025. NIH-funded precision-medicine programs, substantial venture capital investment, early technology adoption, and academic-industry collaboration support the region's leadership. Partnerships between sequencing companies and cloud-compute providers are also accelerating the adoption of AI-enabled genomics workflows.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at 20.98% CAGR, driven by government-backed cell-atlas initiatives, domestic instrument manufacturing, and large-scale sequencing programs. China is investing in projects that map tissue diversity across billions of cells, while Japanese research centers are applying single-cell technologies to age-related neurological disorders. Localized manufacturing and cost-optimized kits are expected to improve regional accessibility.

Europe remains a technologically advanced market supported by Horizon grants and established pharmaceutical clusters in Germany and the United Kingdom. Single-cell assays are increasingly incorporated into drug-discovery pipelines, although GDPR requirements can complicate cross-border data sharing and multi-site oncology research. Continued investment in privacy-enhancing computation and advanced proteomics is expected to support steady regional growth.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing R&D And Technological Advances In Single-Cell Analysis

4.2.2 Rising Burden Of Chronic & Infectious Diseases

4.2.3 Rapid Adoption Of Multiomics In Precision Oncology & Immunology

4.2.4 Sequencing-Cost Reductions & Ultra-High-Throughput Platforms

4.2.5 AI-Enabled Analytics Pipelines Streamline Multiomic Workflows

4.2.6 Commercialisation Of Spatial Multiomics With In-Situ Resolution

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital & Reagent Costs Of Single-Cell Workflows

4.3.2 Data-Analysis Complexity & Bioinformatics-Talent Shortage

4.3.3 Sample-Prep Biases Causing Loss Of Fragile Cell Populations

4.3.4 Heightened Privacy Regulations On Genomic Data Sharing

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technology Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value-USD)

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Instruments & Platforms

5.1.2 Reagents & Consumables

5.1.3 Software & Services

5.2 By Technology Platform

5.2.1 Droplet-based Microfluidics

5.2.2 Nanowell / Combinatorial Indexing

5.2.3 Spatial-omics Platforms

5.3 By Omics Modality

5.3.1 Genomics

5.3.2 Transcriptomics

5.3.3 Proteomics

5.3.4 Metabolomics

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Oncology

5.4.2 Neurology

5.4.3 Cell Biology & Developmental Biology

5.4.4 Immunology & Infectious Disease

5.5 By Workflow Step

5.5.1 Cell Isolation & Sorting

5.5.2 Library Preparation & Barcoding

5.5.3 Sequencing & Imaging Platforms

5.5.4 Data Analysis & Visualisation

5.6 By End User

5.6.1 Academic & Research Institutes

5.6.2 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

5.6.3 Contract Research Organisations

5.7 By Geography

5.7.1 North America

5.7.1.1 United States

5.7.1.2 Canada

5.7.1.3 Mexico

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.2.1 Germany

5.7.2.2 United Kingdom

5.7.2.3 France

5.7.2.4 Italy

5.7.2.5 Spain

5.7.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.7.3 Asia-Pacific

5.7.3.1 China

5.7.3.2 Japan

5.7.3.3 India

5.7.3.4 Australia

5.7.3.5 South Korea

5.7.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.7.4 Middle East and Africa

5.7.4.1 GCC

5.7.4.2 South Africa

5.7.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.7.5 South America

5.7.5.1 Brazil

5.7.5.2 Argentina

5.7.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 10x Genomics Inc.

6.3.2 Illumina Inc.

6.3.3 BD

6.3.4 NanoString Technologies Inc.

6.3.5 Standard BioTools Inc.

6.3.6 Mission Bio Inc.

6.3.7 Vizgen Inc.

6.3.8 Qiagen N.V.

6.3.9 Takara Bio Inc.

6.3.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.3.11 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

6.3.12 Parse Biosciences Inc.

6.3.13 Singular Genomics Systems Inc.

6.3.14 Pacific Biosciences (PacBio)

6.3.15 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.3.16 Cellenion SAS

6.3.17 Olink Proteomics AB

6.3.18 Dolomite Bio

6.3.19 Fluent BioSciences

6.3.20 STRATEC SE

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900