School As A Platform For Neurobehavioral Adaptation: Getting The Individualized Education Plan Right

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing concerns about youth and adolescent mental health in the United States highlight the need for effective strategies focused on early identification and intervention. In response, the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) invites teachers, counselors, parents, and educators to join a webinar on Thursday , December 10, 2026, at 7 p.m. EST, to explore the intricacies of individualized education planning (IEP), including opportunities for educators and clinicians to adopt“precision medicine” approaches that ensure that IEPs are designed to make the most of every day at school. Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and Dr. John N. Constantino, a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist, will lead the discussion offering insights into how individualized approaches can better address students' unique mental health and educational needs and support their academic success and overall well-being.

Register HERE

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $487 million to fund more than 5,900 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

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Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Webinar

CONTACT: Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255...