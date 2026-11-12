Canada Timber Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 Rail And Value-Added Services Power 3.79% CAGR To USD 8.04 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through intermodal rail, digital tracking, compliance services and optimized port staging for diversified timber exports.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Timber Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada timber logistics market was valued at USD 6.41 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 6.68 billion in 2026 to USD 8.04 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to record a CAGR of 3.79% during 2026-2031, supported by changing timber trade routes, rising intermodal activity, infrastructure investment, and growing demand for integrated logistics services.

Canadian Timber Exports Reshape Logistics Networks

Countervailing duties, anti-dumping duties, and Section 232 measures have altered Canadian timber trade flows, with export barriers affecting route planning as well as demand. Producers are increasingly evaluating opportunities in Asian markets, domestic construction programs, and value-added manufacturing. This diversification is expanding the range of destinations served by the Canada timber logistics market.

Longer export routes through Pacific gateways require closer coordination among mills, truck operators, rail carriers, terminals, and ocean shipping providers. As a result, logistics requirements are rising even when timber volumes do not increase at the same rate. Demand is strengthening for port-side staging, vessel scheduling, export documentation, and origin-to-destination shipment visibility.

The federal initiative announced in December 2025 to work with railways to reduce interprovincial lumber freight rates by 50% from Spring 2026 highlights the strategic importance of transportation costs. The measure is expected to improve access to domestic markets, encourage rail use, and support more efficient movement of lumber between provinces.

Intermodal and Rail Transportation Gain Importance

Canadian intermodal volumes reached a record level in April 2025, increasing 2.8% year over year. This growth reinforces the role of rail within the Canada timber logistics market, particularly for long-haul forest product shipments moving toward Vancouver, Prince Rupert, and other export gateways.

Rail investment in Canada reached CAD 4.5 billion (USD 3.3 billion) in 2024, covering track renewal, ties, corridor improvements, and additional network capacity. These upgrades can improve shipment reliability and support heavier timber flows between production regions and ports. Logistics providers capable of integrating forest pickup, terminal transfer, and linehaul rail services are well positioned to secure higher-value contracts as shippers seek more efficient truck-and-rail solutions.

Transportation Remains the Largest Service Category

Transportation represented 69.81% of the Canada timber logistics market in 2025, reflecting the importance of moving timber from harvesting sites to mills, processing facilities, storage locations, and ports. Road transportation remains the leading sub-segment because remote forests and dispersed production sites depend on trucks for pickup, short-haul transfers, and mill delivery.

Rail is essential for high-volume movements across long distances, especially for Western Canadian mills serving Pacific export markets. Waterway and multimodal services account for smaller shares but remain strategically important in coastal British Columbia and in export corridors where truck-only transportation is less economical.

Value-added services are projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.03% from 2026 to 2031, making them the fastest-growing service category. Demand is increasing for digital tracking, chain-of-custody support, compliance packaging, shipment documentation, and coordinated freight management. Mills and exporters are prioritizing fewer service handoffs, stronger audit trails, and improved visibility across the timber supply chain.

Operating Costs and Remote Conditions Limit Capacity Growth

High diesel, labor, and equipment maintenance costs continue to constrain the Canada timber logistics market. Forestry fleets operate on remote resource roads and in severe weather, increasing vehicle wear, downtime, and repair requirements. Rutting, icing, and limited access to maintenance support further raise operating risks.

Labor challenges and job losses in British Columbia's logging and sawmilling activities between December 2024 and December 2025 have added pressure to an already specialized workforce. These conditions can discourage fleet expansion, asset replacement, and long-term corridor commitments, limiting the industry's ability to scale capacity in line with demand.

Despite these constraints, market growth will be supported by harvest scheduling optimization, digital dispatching, end-to-end timber visibility, and stronger chain-of-custody compliance. Providers that combine transportation expertise with technology, documentation, and intermodal coordination are expected to benefit as Canada's timber supply chain becomes more diversified and export-focused.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Export Flow of Canadian Softwood and Pulpwood

4.2.2 Expansion of Forestry-Adjacent Industrial Hubs

4.2.3 Rising Demand for End-to-End Timber Visibility and Chain-of-Custody Compliance

4.2.4 Greater Use of Intermodal and Rail-Based Timber Movements

4.2.5 Growth in Harvest Scheduling Optimization and Digital Dispatching

4.2.6 Higher Demand for Weather-Resilient Winter Road and Remote Area Logistics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Seasonality and Weather Disruption Across Remote Forest Corridors

4.3.2 High Diesel, Labor, and Equipment Maintenance Costs

4.3.3 Truck Capacity Constraints in Peak Harvest and Export Windows

4.3.4 Road Weight, Permitting, and Provincial Transport Compliance Complexity

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Geopolitical Events on the Market

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Rail

5.1.1.3 Waterway

5.1.1.4 Multimodal

5.1.2 Warehousing and Storage

5.1.3 Value-Added Services

5.2 By Timber Product Type

5.2.1 Industrial roundwood / logs

5.2.2 Fuelwood & biomass

5.2.3 Sawn timber & lumber

5.2.4 Engineered wood products

5.2.5 Pulpwood, chips, and fibre

5.2.6 Pellets and briquettes

5.2.7 Other Timber Types

5.3 By End-Use Industry

5.3.1 Construction & Infrastructure

5.3.2 Pulp & Paper Industry

5.3.3 Furniture Manufacturing

5.3.4 Packaging Industry

5.3.5 Energy & Biomass Industry

5.3.6 Other End-Use Industries

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Western Canada (West Coast & Prairie provinces)

5.4.2 Central Canada

5.4.3 Atlantic Canada

5.4.4 Northern Canada

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Bison Transport Inc.

6.4.2 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

6.4.3 Canada Cartage Logistics Solutions Inc.

6.4.4 Canadian National Railway Company

6.4.5 Canadian Pacific Kansas City

6.4.6 Cando Rail and Terminals Ltd.

6.4.7 Day and Ross

6.4.8 Sutco Transportation Specialists

6.4.9 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

6.4.10 Mactrans Logistics Inc.

6.4.11 QSL

6.4.12 Manitoulin Group of Companies

6.4.13 Mullen Group Ltd.

6.4.14 GLS Logistics Systems Canada Ltd.

6.4.15 Ryder System, Inc.

6.4.16 Schneider National, Inc.

6.4.17 TFI International Inc.

6.4.18 ET Transport Inc.

6.4.19 XPO, Inc.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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