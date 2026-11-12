China Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 Fresh E-Commerce And Infrastructure Investment Drive 10.56% CAGR To USD 172.6 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through integrated warehousing, value-added services, route optimization, temperature monitoring, and urban micro-fulfillment that reduce spoilage and raise asset utilization.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Cold Chain Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China cold chain logistics market is projected to expand from USD 94.46 billion in 2025 to USD 104.43 billion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 172.6 billion, registering a CAGR of 10.56% during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by national infrastructure investment, rapid fresh e-commerce adoption, rising demand for imported chilled protein, and the expansion of temperature-controlled pharmaceutical logistics.

The market covers refrigerated storage, refrigerated transportation, and value-added services across chilled, frozen, ambient, and ultra-low temperature categories. Major applications include fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, fish and seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, ready-to-eat meals, pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines, and specialty materials. Demand spans East China, North China, South-Central China, Southwest China, Northeast China, and Northwest China.

National Infrastructure Investment Accelerates Cold Chain Capacity

China's cold chain infrastructure development under the 14th Five-Year Plan is accelerating warehouse construction and improving connections between agricultural production areas and urban markets. Government plans target a 25% chilled distribution rate for fruit and 45% for meat by 2027, creating opportunities for logistics operators, warehouse developers, and technology providers.

Inland logistics hubs in Henan, Hunan, and Sichuan now represent a growing share of newly added cold storage capacity. This shift is narrowing historical infrastructure gaps, shortening transportation distances, and reducing produce spoilage. Improved temperature-controlled distribution is also encouraging growers to cultivate higher-value crops, expanding the variety of fresh products available through retail channels.

Fresh E-commerce Reshapes Urban Delivery Networks

The rapid expansion of fresh e-commerce is transforming China's refrigerated logistics market. Same-day delivery commitments from platforms such as JD Fresh and Freshippo have prompted carriers to establish micro-fulfilment facilities within major urban areas. These facilities typically support multiple temperature bands, enabling operators to process mixed orders quickly while preserving product quality.

Route-optimisation software is helping refrigerated vehicle fleets reduce empty kilometres and complete more deliveries per shift. Reliable temperature control is also strengthening consumer confidence, contributing to larger online basket sizes and repeat purchases. As a result, e-commerce platforms and logistics providers are investing further in automated fulfilment, real-time monitoring, and efficient last-mile distribution.

Last-Mile Refrigeration Challenges Create Consolidation Opportunities

Despite strong market growth, fragmented last-mile refrigerated delivery remains a significant constraint, particularly in tier-three cities. Spoilage rates for leafy greens exceed 10% in some locations because many delivery companies continue to rely on non-insulated vehicles. Insurers are increasingly requesting temperature records before approving claims, raising costs for carriers that lack monitoring systems.

Technology-enabled logistics providers are responding by pooling orders across multiple stores, improving vehicle utilisation, and providing verifiable temperature data. These capabilities are helping advanced operators gain market share and are expected to support further consolidation in urban refrigerated distribution. The shortage of certified refrigeration technicians may remain a barrier as infrastructure and fleet capacity expand.

Refrigerated Storage Leads While Value-Added Services Gain Momentum

Refrigerated storage accounted for 50.32% of the China cold chain logistics market in 2025, highlighting the importance of fixed temperature-controlled capacity. However, value-added services are forecast to grow faster, at a CAGR of 11.90% through 2031. Shippers are increasingly paying for relabelling, inspection, kitting, and related services that improve supply chain efficiency.

Integrated operators combining warehousing with value-added services can increase revenue per square metre while reducing handling errors. Keeping products within a connected digital ecosystem from inbound receipt to outbound delivery also improves inventory visibility and operational control.

Refrigerated transportation remains the second-largest service category and continues to benefit from shorter e-commerce delivery timelines. Sensor-equipped trailers can transmit temperature and door-open data at frequent intervals, reducing claims and supporting dynamic route adjustments during traffic disruptions. Smaller carriers that cannot finance these upgrades may lose contracts to asset-light technology intermediaries capable of delivering end-to-end shipment visibility.

Additional growth opportunities are emerging from China's biopharma export boom and the rising middle-class appetite for imported chilled protein. Together with infrastructure modernisation and digital monitoring, these trends are expected to strengthen the China cold chain logistics market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 National Cold Chain Infrastructure under 14th FYP Accelerating Warehouse Build-out

4.2.2 Rapid Expansion of Fresh E-commerce (JD Fresh, Freshippo) Raising Same-day Delivery Expectations

4.2.3 Biopharma Export Boom Driving GDP-compliant Ultra-low Cold Chain

4.2.4 Rising Middle-class Appetite for Imported Chilled Meat & Seafood

4.2.5 Dairy-safety Modernization Programs Stimulating Temperature-controlled Milk Logistics

4.2.6 Energy-efficiency Subsidies for CO?/Ammonia Systems Lowering Capex Barriers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented Last-mile Reefer Network Causing High Spoilage Rates

4.3.2 Shortage of Certified Industrial Refrigeration Technicians

4.3.3 High Electricity Tariffs & Grid Instability in Tier-3 Cold Stores

4.3.4 China VI Truck Emission Rule Inflating Reefer Fleet Retrofit Costs

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Outlook

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Spotlight on Ambient / Temperature-Controlled Storage

4.8 Impact of Emission Standards on Cold Chain Industry

4.9 Porter's Five Forces

4.9.1 Supplier Power

4.9.2 Buyer Power

4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.10 Impact of Geo-Political Events

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Refrigerated Storage

5.1.1.1 Public Warehousing

5.1.1.2 Private Warehousing

5.1.2 Refrigerated Transportation

5.1.2.1 Road

5.1.2.2 Rail

5.1.2.3 Sea

5.1.2.4 Air

5.1.3 Value-Added Services

5.2 By Temperature Type

5.2.1 Chilled (0-5 C)

5.2.2 Frozen (-18-0 C)

5.2.3 Ambient

5.2.4 Deep-Frozen / Ultra-Low (More than -20 C)

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Fruits & Vegetables

5.3.2 Meat & Poultry

5.3.3 Fish & Seafood

5.3.4 Dairy & Frozen Desserts

5.3.5 Bakery & Confectionery

5.3.6 Ready-to-Eat Meals

5.3.7 Pharmaceuticals & Biologics

5.3.8 Vaccines & Clinical Trial Materials

5.3.9 Chemicals & Specialty Materials

5.3.10 Other Perishables

5.4 By Region (China)

5.4.1 East China

5.4.2 North China

5.4.3 South-Central China

5.4.4 Southwest China

5.4.5 Northeast China

5.4.6 Northwest China

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Sinotrans Ltd.

6.4.2 SF Express

6.4.3 JD Logistics Inc.

6.4.4 Beijing Er Shang Group

6.4.5 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Industrial Investment Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 Nichirei Logistics Group

6.4.7 China Merchants Americold Logistics (CMAC)

6.4.8 CJ Rokin Logistics & Supply Chain Co. Ltd.

6.4.9 HNA Cold Chain

6.4.10 Shandong Gaishi International Logistics Group

6.4.11 Henan Fresh Easy Supply Chain (Xianyi Holding)

6.4.12 Shanghai Speed Fresh Logistics

6.4.13 Chengdu Silverplow Low-temperature Logistics

6.4.14 Zhenjiang Hengwei Supply Chain Management

6.4.15 China International Marine Containers (CIMC)

6.4.16 DHL-Sinotrans International Air Courier Ltd.

6.4.17 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

6.4.18 Lineage Logistics (China JV)

6.4.19 Americold Logistics LLC

6.4.20 YH Global Supply Chain Co. Ltd.*

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900