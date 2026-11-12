Zeolite Molecular Sieves - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Petrochemical And Water Treatment Demand Fuels 5.28% CAGR To USD 5.14 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Zeolite Molecular Sieves - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global zeolite molecular sieves market is estimated at USD 3.98 billion in 2026, up from USD 3.78 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 5.14 billion by 2031, expanding at a 5.28% CAGR over 2026-2031. Growth is supported by phosphate restrictions in detergents, expanding petrochemical capacity, tighter wastewater discharge standards, and rising demand for gas purification and industrial dehydration.

Phosphate Restrictions Strengthen Zeolite Demand in Detergents

Global regulations restricting phosphates due to eutrophication risks continue to shift detergent manufacturers toward zeolite 4A. The European Union's 2017 ban eliminated approximately 2.5 million tons of annual phosphate consumption, with zeolites replacing an estimated 60% of that volume across powder and liquid detergent formulations. Comparable mandates in North America, along with phased restrictions in India and Brazil, are creating sustained demand.

Zeolite 4A also provides strong calcium-binding performance, helping detergents maintain washing efficiency in hard-water regions. Major detergent manufacturers have incorporated zeolite builders across their product portfolios, reinforcing long-run consumption. Additional phosphate-free regulations expected in emerging economies through 2027 should further support the zeolite molecular sieves market.

Petrochemical and Gas-Purification Investments Drive Consumption

More than USD 50 billion in new ethylene and propylene investments across China, India, and Saudi Arabia is increasing demand for 3A and 4A molecular sieves. These materials are widely used to dehydrate cracked gas and remove CO? to parts-per-million levels. A world-scale ethylene cracker can require 500-800 tons of molecular sieves for initial loading and annual replacement requirements.

North America's shale-gas industry is also contributing to growth because unconventional feedstocks often contain elevated moisture and acid-gas levels. Advances in zeolite synthesis have produced larger crystals with improved mass-transfer performance, reducing regeneration energy requirements by approximately 25% and lowering lifecycle costs. These benefits are encouraging adoption in greenfield petrochemical projects and facility upgrades targeting stricter purity specifications.

Alternative Laundry Ingredients Present a Market Restraint

Premium detergent brands are increasingly using protease and lipase enzymes to achieve effective stain removal with lower builder dosages. This shift can reduce zeolite content by as much as 20% in liquid detergent formats. Polycarboxylate and phosphonate builders also disperse effectively in concentrated liquids, while zeolite's insolubility can complicate production and packaging.

As liquid detergents gain market share in developed economies, zeolite demand may face pressure in premium product categories. However, powder detergents and value-priced products in emerging markets continue to rely on zeolite 4A for hardness control. Hygiene-driven detergent consumption and stricter wastewater standards provide additional growth opportunities, although volatile alumina and silica feedstock prices may affect production costs.

Synthetic Zeolite A Maintains Market Leadership

Synthetic zeolite A accounted for 57.12% of global volume in 2025, supported by controlled Si/Al ratios and engineered pore sizes for petrochemical dehydration and separation. Hydrothermal, microwave-assisted, and template-free production methods are improving purity while reducing energy consumption by up to 35%.

Natural clinoptilolite and mordenite grades are forecast to grow at a 5.84% CAGR, led by agriculture, odor control, animal feed, and low-pressure water treatment applications. Deposits in Turkey and Bulgaria can require minimal ion-exchange processing and offer a 30-40% cost advantage. Synthetic products are expected to retain their position in high-pressure dehydration and catalysis, while natural zeolites expand across environmental and agricultural applications.

Asia-Pacific Leads Regional Growth

Asia-Pacific generated 37.12% of global sales in 2025 and is projected to expand at a 6.02% CAGR. China is leading investment in ethylene crackers and coal-to-chemicals facilities, while tighter wastewater standards are supporting zeolite-based treatment systems. Projects in Zhejiang and Guangdong require molecular-sieve dehydration units capable of reducing moisture to below 1 ppm.

North America maintains technology-driven demand from shale-gas processing, cryogenic NGL recovery, and trials involving high-silica zeolites for PFAS capture. Europe is emphasizing sustainable production, including fly-ash-derived zeolites that can reduce embodied carbon by 40% compared with virgin mineral routes.

In Middle-East and Africa, petrochemical diversification and water scarcity are creating further opportunities. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 resin projects require large-format molecular-sieve systems for feedstock preparation, while South Africa is adopting clinoptilolite for acid-mine drainage remediation. Together, these developments reinforce a positive global outlook for the zeolite molecular sieves market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Phosphate Bans in Detergents Shifting Builders to Zeolites

4.2.2 Petrochemical Dehydration and Gas-Purification Boom

4.2.3 Stringent Wastewater Discharge Norms

4.2.4 Hygiene-Driven Detergent Demand in Emerging Economies

4.2.5 Bio-Refinery Shift Demanding Shape-Selective Catalysts

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Enzyme And Chemical Substitutes in Laundry Formulations

4.3.2 Volatile Alumina/Silica Feedstock Pricing

4.3.3 High Energy Footprint Questioned by ESG Investors

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Raw Material

5.1.1 Natural Zeolite

5.1.2 Synthetic Zeolite

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Detergents

5.2.2 Petrochemical and Refining

5.2.3 Industrial Gas Production

5.2.4 Waste and Water Treatment

5.2.5 Air Purification and HVAC

5.2.6 Agriculture and Animal Feed

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Arkema

6.4.2 Axens

6.4.3 BASF

6.4.4 CLARIANT

6.4.5 CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH

6.4.6 HengYe Inc.

6.4.7 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.8 JIUZHOU CHEMICALS

6.4.9 KMI Zeolite Inc.

6.4.10 KNT Group

6.4.11 KURARAY CO., LTD.

6.4.12 Luoyang Jalon Micro-Nano New Material

6.4.13 Sorbchem India Pvt Ltd.

6.4.14 Tosoh Corporation

6.4.15 W. R. Grace & Co.

6.4.16 Zeochem

6.4.17 Zeolyst International

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessmen

7.2 Increasing Demand for Using Green Technologies

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