Bowling Green Celebrates Opening Of Four Corners Center + COWORK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Restored historic building on South Main Street gives downtown a new mixed-use business, coworking and residential hub

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and the Four Corners Center + COWORK, joined by JobsOhio, Regional Growth Partnership (RGP) and other community partners, will celebrate later today the opening of the mixed-use business, coworking, and residential hub with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 248 S. Main Street in downtown Bowling Green.

The Four Corners Center + COWORK occupies a historic building that Bowling Green Economic Development restored after the building sat vacant. The first-of-its-kind project for the organization resulted in an approximately $1.5 million investment into downtown Bowling Green.

“The Four Corners Center + COWORK will be an integral part of downtown Bowling Green, sparking job growth in the community,” said Governor Mike DeWine.“When state and local partners work together on projects like this, the benefits reach beyond downtown and strengthen the entire region.”

In September, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, VisitBG Ohio, the Downtown Bowling Green Special Improvement District, and Bowling Green Economic Development moved into the Four Corners Center + COWORK.

“We felt that renovating this historic building was a meaningful project, gives the Four Corners a permanent home, and offers a brand new cowork space in a vibrant, modern setting,” said Jenny Bowers, Development Manager for Bowling Green Economic Development.

The new coworking space offers local professionals, startups, and branch units amenities such as private offices and cubicles, the Falcon and Bobcat Conference Rooms, and direct access to Four Corners staff.

“This project was the first of its kind for Bowling Green Economic Development and we couldn't have done it without the support of the Vibrant Communities program through JobsOhio and our partners at the Regional Growth Partnership,” said Katie Thompson, executive director, Bowling Green Economic Development.“This investment into Downtown Bowling Green gives a permanent home to the Four Corners Center while creating the communities' first coworking space. The collaboration taking place among the businesses is exactly what we've hoped for and we look forward to what the future brings.”

The project was made possible by several funding partners, including a $487,000 JobsOhio Vibrant Communities Grant, a grant from Meta, and a rebate from Efficiency Smart.

“The completed restoration of this historic building in the heart of Bowling Green is the result of strong collaboration and completes the community's vision to transform a once-vacant structure and revitalize its downtown,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.“Creating a space for residents to work and connect will not only bring new energy to the neighborhood but spur additional business investment along Main Street.”

The JobsOhio Vibrant Communities Program offers competitive grants for development projects that help transform areas within a distressed community. JobsOhio has invested over $30 million across more than 100 Vibrant Communities projects and pre-planning projects across the state, generating $186 million in total investment, 1,500 jobs, and $81 million in new annual payroll.

“We're thrilled that the JobsOhio Vibrant Communities Grant helped bring this vision to life,” said Chase Eikenbary, vice president, project management, Regional Growth Partnership.“Downtowns are the heart of Ohio's communities, and quality of place is a major factor for companies deciding where to invest and grow. When we show a manufacturer a potential site, we're also showing them the community where their employees could build a life. The amenities, gathering places, and resources in a downtown like Bowling Green help tell that story. That's where community development and industrial economic development come together.”

About Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce supports an environment for the development and success of business within the Bowling Green area. The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce celebrates, educates, and strengthens its Investors through business improvement events, grants, services, leadership, legislative updates, and group savings programs. We are your community connection via 'The Morning Show' radio program WBGU 88.1FM, Wood County Safety Council, annual awards, Holiday Parade and BG Boom Fireworks and Festival. The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 90 years; Established 1936.

About the Regional Growth Partnership

The Regional Growth Partnership (RGP) is the lead economic development organization serving 17 counties in Northwest Ohio. As a private nonprofit development corporation, the RGP is dedicated to fostering regional, national and international business investment opportunities across the region. The RGP serves as Northwest Ohio's network partner for JobsOhio. Visit for more information.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across 10 competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. In 2026, Ohio was named CNBC's Top State for Business. Learn more at . Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Nathan Polak

Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Communications Lead

...

Matt Englehart

JobsOhio Press Secretary

614300-1152

...

About Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce supports an environment for the development and success of business within the Bowling Green area. The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce celebrates, educates, and strengthens its Investors through business improvement events, grants, services, leadership, legislative updates, and group savings programs. We are your community connection via 'The Morning Show' radio program WBGU 88.1FM, Wood County Safety Council, annual awards, Holiday Parade and BG Boom Fireworks and Festival. The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 90 years; Established 1936.

About the Regional Growth Partnership

The Regional Growth Partnership (RGP) is the lead economic development organization serving 17 counties in Northwest Ohio. As a private nonprofit development corporation, the RGP is dedicated to fostering regional, national and international business investment opportunities across the region. The RGP serves as Northwest Ohio's network partner for JobsOhio. Visit for more information.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across 10 competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. In 2026, Ohio was named CNBC's Top State for Business. Learn more at . Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Nathan Polak

Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Communications Lead

...

Matt Englehart

JobsOhio Press Secretary

614300-1152

...

CONTACT: Matt Englehart JobsOhio 614-300-1152...