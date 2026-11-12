ASEAN Roadside Safety Barriers Construction Market Report 2026-2031 Highway Upgrades Fuel 7.15% CAGR And US$2.08 Billion Market Outlook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cable barriers cut fatal crashes by up to 90% and halve lane-closure time, while certified, multi-material suppliers can capture corridor upgrades and retrofit demand

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "ASEAN Roadside Safety Barriers Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ASEAN roadside safety barriers construction market is projected to grow from USD 1.37 billion in 2025 and USD 1.47 billion in 2026 to USD 2.08 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.15% from 2026 to 2031, supported by highway expansion, cross-border connectivity projects, road safety programs, and rising investment in modern crash protection infrastructure.

Highway Connectivity Projects Accelerate Barrier Installation

Major cross-border corridors, including the Greater Mekong Sub-region Highway and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, are increasing demand for standardized roadside safety systems. These projects require safety hardware that meets international and domestic certification requirements, creating opportunities for suppliers capable of complying with AASHTO M180 and local standards.

Thailand's proposed Southern Economic Corridor, valued at approximately THB 990 billion (USD 27.5 billion), is expected to require hundreds of kilometers of guardrails across landslide-prone coastal areas. Additional demand will come from Vietnam's USD 3.2 billion Ha Tien-Rach Gia-Bac Lieu Expressway and Indonesia's Bogor-Serpong toll road. These developments are expected to support installations of W-beam guardrails, cable-barrier systems, and other median and roadside protection solutions.

As modern safety barriers are installed along major corridors, provincial authorities are also facing pressure to improve feeder roads. This trend is broadening the addressable market beyond national highways and expressways to include urban streets, mountainous roads, bridges, and regional freight routes.

Road Safety Programs Support Market Growth

ASEAN governments are including roadside barrier spending in their 2026-2030 budgets as part of broader road safety commitments. Cambodia's National Road 4 upgrade and the Philippines' Maharlika Highway rehabilitation include guardrails among the infrastructure deliverables connected to multilateral financing.

Public-private road safety initiatives are also contributing to market development. Thailand's Toyota TRUST project uses data analytics to identify high-risk locations and support rapid barrier deployment. At the same time, greater attention to motorcycle safety is encouraging demand for motorcycle-friendly barriers, including smooth-surfaced and low-beam products.



High accident exposure on intercity and mountainous roads is increasing demand for crash barriers.

Expansion of freight corridors and logistics routes is supporting barrier installations on strategic highways.

Road rehabilitation and retrofit programs are generating recurring demand for repair and replacement work. Uneven enforcement of road safety standards is limiting consistent adoption across ASEAN markets.

Budget Constraints May Delay Road Safety Upgrades

Despite a positive long-term outlook, limited public funding may delay large-scale projects in lower-income ASEAN countries. International project finance to ASEAN declined by 82% to USD 17 billion in 2024, increasing pressure on provincial budgets. Without concessional financing, authorities must balance roadside safety investment against flood-control systems, schools, and other essential infrastructure.

Steel prices reaching USD 515 per ton in 2026 are also reducing margins on fixed-price tenders. Some fabricators have withdrawn from bidding processes, causing projects to move into subsequent fiscal years. Donor-co-financed road safety programs may offset part of the shortfall, but near-term growth could remain below potential in markets such as Cambodia and Myanmar.

Metal Guardrails Maintain Market Leadership

Metal guardrails represented 51.3% of the ASEAN roadside safety barriers construction market in 2025. W-beam systems remain widely used on rural expressways, while Thrie-beam profiles are preferred on freight corridors carrying heavier vehicles. Concrete Jersey and F-shape barriers continue to serve bridges, toll plazas, medians, and urban work zones requiring permanent high-containment protection.

Cable barriers are forecast to record a CAGR of 7.98%, making them the fastest-growing product category. Road agencies have reported substantial reductions in fatal crashes on divided highways using cable barriers. Products certified to MASH TL-3 standards, including ArmorWire and Muar Cathay's Ezy-Guard series in Malaysia, demonstrate growing interest in tensioned systems for narrow medians.

Cable systems can also be repaired more quickly following high-speed collisions, reducing lane-closure times compared with concrete alternatives. Crash cushions and impact attenuators remain premium solutions for bridge piers, gore points, and space-constrained locations. Safe Direction's TAU-M installations in Singapore highlight demand for controlled-deformation technology in areas with limited land availability.

Steel Dominates Material Demand as Composites Gain Momentum

Steel accounted for 67.8% of material demand in 2025. Local coil production in Indonesia and Vietnam supports competitive pricing, while advanced galvanized products provide long-term corrosion resistance in humid environments. High-strength grades such as HR700F allow thinner-gauge guardrails to maintain crash energy absorption while lowering freight costs.

Concrete remains the second-largest material category, particularly for parapets and medians on elevated expressways. Precast units supplied for projects such as Singapore's USD 387 million Changi viaduct demonstrate the material's suitability for demanding seismic and typhoon conditions.

Plastic and composite barriers are expected to achieve a CAGR of 8.07%. Glass-fiber reinforced polyethylene rails and GFRP-reinforced parapets offer lower weight and corrosion resistance, making them attractive for flood-prone locations with limited maintenance access. Recycled-plastic blends are also gaining attention as Thailand and Vietnam advance circular-economy policies. Aluminum barriers continue to serve weight-restricted viaducts, including infrastructure in the Mekong Delta.

Continued diversification across metal, concrete, cable, composite, and hybrid systems is expected to reshape the ASEAN roadside safety barriers construction market through 2031. Suppliers offering certified products, multiple materials, rapid installation, and efficient repair capabilities will be positioned to benefit from expanding transport infrastructure and stronger regional road safety requirements.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing ASEAN highway connectivity and cross-border corridor upgrades are accelerating the installation of roadside safety barriers

4.2.2 Regional road safety action plans are driving the adoption of median and edge protection systems

4.2.3 High accident exposure on intercity and mountainous roads is increasing the demand for crash barriers

4.2.4 Expansion of freight corridors and logistics routes is boosting the need for barriers on key strategic highways

4.2.5 Rising policy support for motorcycle-specific protection systems is encouraging targeted barrier deployment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Uneven road safety enforcement across member countries is limiting consistent barrier adoption

4.3.2 Budget constraints in lower-income ASEAN markets are delaying large-scale roadside safety upgrades

4.3.3 Variations in standards and procurement practices are slowing the regional deployment of barrier systems

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Metal Guardrails (W-beam, Thrie-beam)

5.1.2 Concrete Barriers (Jersey, F-shape)

5.1.3 Cable Barrier Systems

5.1.4 Crash Cushions & Impact Attenuators

5.1.5 Others (Motorcyclist protection, hybrid, emerging)

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Steel

5.2.2 Concrete

5.2.3 Plastic & Composite

5.2.4 Others (Aluminum, rubber, recycled blends)

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Highways & Expressways

5.3.2 Urban Roads & Streets

5.3.3 Bridges & Flyovers

5.3.4 Others (Rural, industrial/private, parking, tunnels, temp zones)

5.4 By Installation Type

5.4.1 New Installation

5.4.2 Renovation / Retrofit / Repair

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 Indonesia

5.5.2 Vietnam

5.5.3 Thailand

5.5.4 Philippines

5.5.5 Malaysia

5.5.6 Singapore

5.5.7 Rest of ASEAN

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Galvaco Industries Sdn Bhd

6.4.2 Thai Solid Co., Ltd.

6.4.3 Colform Group Berhad (RoadMaster)

6.4.4 PT Inter Nusa Kreasindo

6.4.5 Muar Cathay Industries Sdn Bhd

6.4.6 Siam Traffic Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 DML Group of Company

6.4.8 Pattarawit Traffic (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 B Power Factory & Construction Co., Ltd.

6.4.10 LeKise Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 PT Wika Beton Tbk

6.4.12 PT Pipa Baja Armco Indonesia

6.4.13 Astro Holdings Sdn Bhd

6.4.14 Samwoh Corporation Pte Ltd.

6.4.15 Webforge Philippines Inc.

6.4.16 Ingal Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Valmont)

6.4.17 HuaAn Traffic Facilities Co., Ltd.

6.4.18 Shandong Safebuild Traffic Facilities Co., Ltd.

6.4.19 Safe Barriers Pty Ltd.

6.4.20 DG Road Safety Pvt Ltd.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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