MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulatory deadlines and audit demands drive cloud, hybrid and services adoption, favoring platforms with Scope 3 visibility, multi-entity controls and automated compliance.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indonesia Green IT Software - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia green IT software market is projected to increase from USD 192.50 million in 2025 to USD 232.97 million in 2026, before reaching USD 669.68 million by 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.51% during 2026-2031, driven by corporate carbon disclosure requirements, expanding sustainability initiatives and rising demand for reliable environmental data management.

Regulatory Requirements Accelerate Green IT Software Adoption

Indonesia's evolving sustainability disclosure framework is encouraging businesses to replace informal reporting practices with governed digital platforms. In February 2026, Indonesia's Financial Services Authority, OJK, opened a consultation on amendments to POJK 51/2017. The Indonesian Institute of Accountants, IAI, had already adopted PSPK 1 and PSPK 2 in July 2025 and formally launched the standards on August 11, 2025, creating a clearer transition toward ISSB-aligned disclosure practices.

The staged implementation beginning in January 2027 for main board issuers, large banks and overseas bank branches is turning sustainability software into a time-sensitive compliance investment. Companies need platforms that can support audit trails, structured workflows, multi-entity controls and consistent annual reporting. Bank Indonesia's TKBI Version 3 also identifies information and communication as an enabling sector within sustainable finance, strengthening the role of digital reporting systems in green budgeting and financing decisions.

These developments are increasing demand for Indonesia green IT software that can organize sustainability data, support internal reviews and prepare companies for external assurance. Platforms capable of adapting to changing disclosure standards are particularly well positioned as businesses seek long-term systems rather than temporary reporting solutions.

Enterprises Move Beyond Spreadsheet-Based ESG Tracking

The shift from spreadsheet-based ESG tracking to audit-ready software is transforming the market. While spreadsheets remain widely used, they often lack the version control, data lineage, supporting evidence, approval workflows and change histories required for reliable sustainability reporting. Emissions information may also be distributed across finance, procurement, operations, facilities and supplier records, creating delays and increasing the risk of reporting errors.

TruCarbon responded to this requirement in January 2026 with TruCount, a platform developed for IDX-listed companies. It supports Scope 1, Scope 2 and 15 Scope 3 categories within OJK-aligned reporting workflows for the 2025 financial year. Alignment with the GHG Protocol, ISO 14064 and GRI 305 demonstrates that compatibility with multiple standards is becoming a core buyer expectation.

Vendors that can convert operational information into audit-ready disclosures are gaining an advantage. Businesses increasingly want one controlled system that reduces dependence on disconnected files while helping sustainability, finance, risk and audit teams collaborate more effectively.

Fragmented Emissions Data Remains a Key Challenge

Data fragmentation across subsidiaries, facilities and supplier networks continues to restrain Indonesia green IT software market growth. Large business groups may operate multiple ERP systems, approval processes and reporting structures. These differences complicate efforts to consolidate electricity consumption, fuel use, procurement data, logistics activity and supporting documentation into a reliable emissions record.

A 2024 manufacturing study identified limited data awareness, high collection costs, resistance to standardization and inadequate system interoperability among Indonesian companies. These issues can extend implementation schedules and increase demand for data mapping, validation and integration services. Software providers that simplify data ingestion, exception management and verification are likely to outperform platforms that depend on clean, centralized source data.

Additional factors influencing market development include:



Rising demand for Scope 3 visibility across multi-tier manufacturing supply chains

Green financing requirements linked to measurable digital reporting Limited in-house sustainability analytics talent among mid-market companies

Software Leads While Services Record Faster Growth

Software represented 66.18% of the Indonesia green IT software market in 2025. Regulated enterprises have prioritized platform licenses to establish structured systems for collecting, classifying, storing and retrieving emissions information. Carbon accounting and reporting applications often serve as the foundation for assurance preparation, internal governance and future sustainability initiatives.

Services are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 25.06% through 2031. Organizations increasingly require migration assistance, data mapping, workflow design, training, assurance preparation and ongoing optimization. Sustainability reporting depends on clearly assigned data ownership, approval routing and evidence management, making implementation expertise an important part of successful technology adoption.

Product development is also narrowing the distinction between software and services. Workiva's September 2025 platform expansion introduced agentic AI, unified data automation and Intelligent Sustainability capabilities for finance, governance, risk, compliance and sustainability teams preparing for IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 reporting cycles. Such capabilities embed guided analysis and workflow support directly within digital platforms.

Cloud-Based Platforms Maintain Market Leadership

Cloud-based deployment accounted for 57.23% of the market in 2025. Businesses favor cloud solutions because they offer faster implementation, lower initial infrastructure requirements, remote access and centralized coordination across plants, offices, warehouses, branches and suppliers. Cloud delivery also enables vendors to update calculation logic, reporting templates, emissions factor libraries and compliance fields without requiring extensive internal IT projects.

Hybrid deployment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.38% through 2031. Government Regulation No. 71/2019, sector-specific requirements and internal security policies are encouraging some organizations to retain sensitive operational or financial information on-premise or in locally hosted environments while using cloud applications for analytics, consolidation and disclosure management.

This approach is particularly relevant for regulated institutions, state-linked organizations and large enterprises with strict data governance requirements. As hybrid architectures become easier to validate and integrate, adoption is expected to rise among buyers balancing accessibility with data residency, security, audit readiness and control over sensitive source information.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Regulatory Push for Corporate Carbon Disclosure in Indonesia

4.2.2 Enterprise Shift From Spreadsheet-Based ESG Tracking to Audit-Ready Software

4.2.3 Procurement Preference for Vendors With Localized Reporting Workflows

4.2.4 Rising Demand for Scope 3 Visibility Across Multi-Tier Manufacturing Supply Chains

4.2.5 AI Assisted Emissions Factor Mapping and Data Cleansing

4.2.6 Green Financing Requirements Tied to Measurable Digital Reporting

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented Emissions Data Across Subsidiaries and Suppliers

4.3.2 Limited In-House Sustainability Analytics Talent Among Mid-Market Firms

4.3.3 Integration Burden With Legacy ERP and Procurement Systems

4.3.4 Data Sovereignty and Confidentiality Concerns in Cloud Deployment

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Cloud-Based

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Enterprise Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.4 By Solution Type

5.4.1 Carbon Management and Accounting Software

5.4.2 ESG Reporting and Compliance Software

5.4.3 Sustainability Data Management Platforms

5.4.4 Decarbonization Planning Software

5.4.5 Energy and Resource Optimization Software

5.5 By End User Industry

5.5.1 Information Technology and Telecom

5.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.5.3 Manufacturing

5.5.4 Energy and Utilities

5.5.5 Retail and E-Commerce

5.5.6 Government

5.5.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.5.8 Construction and Infrastructure

5.5.9 Other End-User Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 SAP SE

6.4.2 Salesforce, Inc.

6.4.3 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.4 Oracle Corporation

6.4.5 Wolters Kluwer N.V.

6.4.6 Workiva Inc.

6.4.7 Nasdaq, Inc.

6.4.8 IBM Corporation

6.4.9 Sphera Solutions, Inc.

6.4.10 Cority Software Inc.

6.4.11 Intelex Technologies ULC

6.4.12 Enablon SAS

6.4.13 Diligent Corporation

6.4.14 IBM Japan, Ltd.

6.4.15 Persefoni AI, Inc.

6.4.16 Watershed Technology, Inc.

6.4.17 Greenly SAS

6.4.18 Normative AB

6.4.19 Sweep SAS

6.4.20 Terrascope Pte. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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