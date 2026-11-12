ASEAN Roofing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 7.46 Billion As Housing And Green-Building Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "ASEAN Roofing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The ASEAN roofing market is projected to increase from USD 5.5 billion in 2025 to USD 5.78 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 7.46 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.24% from 2026 to 2031, supported by government housing programs, infrastructure development, industrial construction, and tighter building energy-performance requirements across Southeast Asia.

Government Housing Programs Support Roofing Demand

Government-backed housing and renovation initiatives are providing a stable foundation for regional roofing demand despite uneven private construction activity. In Indonesia, the planned renovation of 2 million substandard homes by the end of 2025, supported by Rp 43.6 trillion (USD 2.65 billion), is generating substantial replacement demand. West Java, Banten, and Central Java are expected to benefit significantly because of their large housing deficits.

Vietnam is also expanding public housing investment. More than 102,600 social housing units were completed in 2025, exceeding the annual plan, while the 2026 target has risen to 158,723 units. Stronger public investment disbursement is expected to improve order visibility for roofing manufacturers, distributors, and contractors.

Large housing programs also encourage the use of certified and standardized roofing materials. This shift is expanding the formal ASEAN roofing market while reducing reliance on informal or recycled products that may not meet modern performance requirements.

Energy-Efficient Building Standards Reshape Product Selection

Green-building policies and thermal-performance regulations are influencing roofing specifications throughout ASEAN. The International Energy Agency roadmap for energy-efficient buildings in the region identifies roofs as a critical thermal boundary in tropical climates. Recommended measures include cool roofs, green roofs, and passive ventilation to reduce indoor temperatures and cooling demand.

The Passive Cooling Roadmap introduced by the ASEAN Centre for Energy and the United Nations Environment Programme in April 2026 recommends mandatory passive cooling requirements in national building codes. Reflective roofing is identified as a leading intervention. As green certification becomes increasingly important for public procurement and project financing, buyers are expected to favor compliant roof assemblies rather than selecting products solely on initial cost. This trend supports reflective, insulated, and integrated roofing systems, particularly in commercial, institutional, and public projects.

Material Costs Remain a Key Market Restraint

Volatility in bitumen, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) resin, Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) compounds, and steel coil prices continues to affect project economics. Global commodity cycles often move independently of local construction schedules and fixed tender timelines, creating margin pressure for manufacturers and contractors.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's 2025 Steel Outlook indicates that capacity additions and inconsistent demand growth may contribute to pricing fluctuations for strip and coil buyers. Suppliers without hedging capabilities, long-term purchasing agreements, or integrated sourcing remain especially exposed during extended project cycles.

Metal Roofing Maintains Market Leadership

Metal roofing represented 38% of the ASEAN roofing market in 2025, making it the region's largest material category. Demand is supported by industrial warehouses, logistics facilities, peri-urban housing, and public construction projects where installation speed and cost per square meter are important purchasing considerations.

Manufacturing and logistics expansion is also increasing demand for profiled metal sheets and insulated composite roofing systems used in large-span, low-slope buildings. ASEAN remains one of the regions where steel demand is expected to grow strongly through 2030, reinforcing the strategic importance of metal roofing despite ongoing price volatility.

Single-Ply Membranes Record the Fastest Growth

Single-ply membranes are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2031, making them the fastest-growing roofing material group in ASEAN. Growth is being driven by data centers and high-specification commercial buildings in Singapore, Jakarta, and Ho Chi Minh City. These facilities increasingly use heat-welded systems because of their low seam-failure risk and the need to minimize shutdown time during maintenance or replacement.

Clay and concrete tiles remain important in Thai and Vietnamese residential architecture but face competition from lighter fiber-cement and metal products in multi-story construction. Asphalt shingles are concentrated in premium residential developments in Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines, while bituminous membranes continue to serve flat commercial and industrial roofs. Polycarbonate, uPVC, and fiber-cement sheets are gaining traction in affordable housing renovation, particularly where certified heat-reflective and low-maintenance materials align with government-backed programs.

Additional growth opportunities are emerging from industrial, logistics, and data center development, along with stronger waterproofing requirements for tropical and monsoon conditions. However, shortages of skilled installers may affect execution quality and slow the adoption of specialized roofing systems across the ASEAN roofing market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government Housing and Infrastructure Pipelines Expanding Roofing Demand

4.2.2 Green Building and Thermal Performance Rules Supporting Cool and Insulated Roofs

4.2.3 Industrial, Logistics, Cold Chain, and Data Center Build Out Increasing Demand for Insulated Panels and Membranes

4.2.4 Tropical Humidity, Monsoon Exposure, and Leakage Risk Lifting Waterproofing Intensity

4.2.5 Green Roofs, Siphonic Drainage, and Stormwater Features Adding Premium Content

4.2.6 Lower Intra-ASEAN Trade Barriers Improving Access to Premium Roofing Inputs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Raw Material Cost Volatility in Bitumen, Resin, and Petrochemical Inputs Pressuring Margins

4.3.2 Skilled Installer Shortages Reducing Execution Quality and Slowing Specialized Roof Adoption

4.3.3 Competition from Lower Cost Substitute Materials Capping Pricing Power

4.3.4 Import Dependence and Uneven Regional Standards Complicating Supply Decisions

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Cost Structure Analysis

4.8 Trend and Impacts of Roofing Replacements

4.9 Porter's Five Forces

4.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Asphalt Shingles

5.1.2 Clay & Concrete Tiles

5.1.3 Metal Roofing

5.1.4 Bituminous / Modified Bitumen Membranes

5.1.5 Single-Ply Membranes (TPO, EPDM, and PVC)

5.1.6 Wood

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Reroofing and Replacement

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Institutional

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Indonesia

5.4.2 Vietnam

5.4.3 Thailand

5.4.4 Philippines

5.4.5 Rest of ASEAN

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 SCG Roofing

6.4.2 Swissma Building Technologies

6.4.3 Thung Hing

6.4.4 Le Nam Megasheet

6.4.5 LCP Group

6.4.6 Kemudi Sempurna

6.4.7 Asia Jaya Sepadu

6.4.8 UGI

6.4.9 PT. Insulated Panel Indonesia

6.4.10 Subzero

6.4.11 PT. Mandiri Mulia Makmur Abadi (MMMA)

6.4.12 ROOFMAXX

6.4.13 Kingspan

6.4.14 Sika

6.4.15 SOPREMA

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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