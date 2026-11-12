Australia Pet Veterinary Diets - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 584.7 Million As Chronic Care And E-Commerce Drive 8.4% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through clinic-linked reorders, e-commerce access and multi-condition diets, leveraging pet humanization, earlier diagnoses and recurring therapeutic nutrition demand.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Pet Veterinary Diets - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia pet veterinary diets market is projected to grow from USD 360 million in 2025 and USD 390.30 million in 2026 to USD 584.70 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.40% between 2026 and 2031, supported by rising pet humanization, higher diagnosis rates for chronic health conditions and growing demand for prescription nutrition.

Pet Humanization Supports Demand for Prescription Nutrition

Australian consumers increasingly view pets as members of the family, encouraging greater spending on veterinary care and therapeutic pet food. According to Animal Medicines Australia, pet ownership reached a record 73% of Australian households in 2025. This represented 7.7 million pet-owning homes caring for approximately 31.6 million companion animals.

Australians spent AUD 21.3 billion (USD 13.5 billion) on pet-related products and services during the year, including AUD 9.8 billion (USD 6.2 billion) on pet food. This high level of expenditure highlights the importance of nutrition within the broader pet care market. Owners who consider diet part of a pet's treatment plan are also more likely to maintain prescribed feeding programs after symptoms improve, supporting recurring demand for veterinary diets.

Chronic Condition Diagnosis Drives Repeat Purchases

Earlier diagnosis and long-term management of chronic conditions are strengthening the Australia pet veterinary diets market. PetSure Pty Ltd's 2025 Pet Health Monitor, based on claims from more than 700,000 insured pets, identified gastrointestinal conditions, urinary tract disorders, skin infections and allergies among the leading reasons for veterinary treatment. These conditions frequently require ongoing dietary adjustments rather than short treatment cycles.

Kidney disease, urinary disease, food sensitivities and inflammatory bowel disease can require continuous nutritional management, resulting in repeat purchases at 30-90 day intervals. The recurring nature of these purchases makes veterinary nutrition more stable than categories associated with one-time acute treatment.

Advances in preventive care are also expanding opportunities for prescription diets. In 2025, Greencross added IDEXX Cancer Dx blood-based lymphoma screening to its Senior Lifestage wellness plans, reflecting the increasing use of earlier diagnostic pathways. Improved screening and follow-up care can generate more first-time veterinary diet recommendations while supporting sustained product use.

Affordability Remains a Key Market Constraint

Despite strong clinical demand, the higher cost of therapeutic diets compared with standard pet food limits adoption among price-sensitive households. Animal Medicines Australia reported that 12% of pet owners required financial assistance for veterinary care in 2025. In addition, 18% of cat owners and 14% of dog owners made health-related compromises, including delaying check-ups or reducing medication use.

PetSure Pty Ltd's 2024 Pet Health Monitor also found that half of surveyed owners reduced veterinary spending, while 21% delayed appointments to monitor symptoms before seeking treatment. When consultation fees, food, medication and insurance premiums occur within the same month, some households may return to standard diets despite veterinary recommendations. Affordability is therefore expected to remain a barrier to volume growth, particularly outside high-income metropolitan markets.

Online prescription fulfillment is improving access beyond major cities, while clinic-linked purchasing can strengthen treatment compliance and reorder frequency. However, prescription and labeling requirements may limit digital conversion and create additional complexity for online sellers.

Digestive Sensitivity Leads Market Segmentation

Digestive Sensitivity represented 17.7% of the Australia pet veterinary diets market in 2025, making it the largest product category. Frequent gastrointestinal claims provide veterinarians with a consistent basis for recommending specialized nutrition. Oral Care Diets are forecast to record the fastest growth, with a 9% CAGR through 2031, as dental health becomes recognized as an important component of broader pet wellness.

Renal and urinary tract disease diets continue to generate stable demand because affected pets often require lifelong nutritional management. PetSure Pty Ltd reported that urinary tract disorders were among the most expensive conditions affecting cats aged 1-8 years in 2024, with average treatment claims reaching AUD 1,519 (USD 964) per episode. These costs are increasing interest in diets designed to support urinary health and reduce recurrence.

Multi-Condition Formulations Shape Product Innovation

The market is moving toward multi-condition formulations that address overlapping health needs through a single feeding plan. Hill's introduced Prescription Diet Metabolic + j/d in April 2026, followed by k/d + Derm Complete and k/d + z/d Hydrolyzed in June 2026. These products are intended to improve convenience and treatment compliance, particularly for older pets with multiple conditions.

Royal Canin renewed its obesity research partnership in March 2026, while Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC launched SPECIFIC Heart and Kidney Support Hydrolysed diets in April 2026. These developments demonstrate continued innovation in obesity, renal and cardiovascular nutrition. Diabetes diets and other specialized products currently account for smaller portions of the market but are expected to gain relevance as veterinarians place greater emphasis on feline obesity and related metabolic conditions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Research Methodology

2 Report Offers

3 Executive Summary and Key Findings

4 Key Industry Trends

4.1 Pet Population

4.1.1 Cats

4.1.2 Dogs

4.1.3 Other Pets

4.2 Pet Expenditure

4.3 Consumer Trends

5 Supply And Production Dynamics

5.1 Trade Analysis

5.2 Ingredient Trends

5.3 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.5 Market Drivers

5.5.1 Rising Pet Humanization and Willingness to Pay for Prescription Nutrition

5.5.2 Higher Veterinary Diagnosis Rates for Chronic Conditions

5.5.3 Clinic-Linked Compliance Improves Reorder Frequency

5.5.4 E-Commerce Prescription Fulfillment Expands Access Beyond Major Cities

5.5.5 Premiumization of Functional and Therapeutic Diets

5.5.6 Tele-Veterinary Consultation Adoption Supports Diet Switching

5.6 Market Restraints

5.6.1 High Price Premium Versus Maintenance Pet Food

5.6.2 Prescription and Labeling Compliance Limits Digital Conversion

5.6.3 Volatility in Meat, Protein, and Specialty Ingredient Costs

5.6.4 Limited Veterinary Clinic Coverage in Regional Australia

5.7 Regulatory Landscape

5.8 Technological Outlook

5.9 Product Innovation and Therapeutic Differentiation

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Market Size And Growth Forecasts (Value, Volume)

6.1 By Sub Product

6.1.1 Diabetes

6.1.2 Renal

6.1.3 Urinary Tract Disease

6.1.4 Digestive Sensitivity

6.1.5 Oral Care Diets

6.1.6 Derma Diets

6.1.7 Obesity Diets

6.1.8 Other Veterinary Diets

6.2 By Pets

6.2.1 Cats

6.2.2 Dogs

6.2.3 Other Pets

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.3.1 Convenience Stores

6.3.2 Online Channel

6.3.3 Specialty Stores

6.3.4 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

6.3.5 Other Channels

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Concentration

7.2 Strategic Moves

7.3 Market Share Analysis

7.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

7.4.1 Mars, Incorporated

7.4.2 Nestle S.A. (Purina)

7.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company (Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.)

7.4.4 EBOS Group Limited

7.4.5 The Real Pet Food Company

7.4.6 Virbac

7.4.7 Vetalogica Pty Ltd

7.4.8 Hypro Pet Foods Pty Ltd

7.4.9 Ziwi Limited

7.4.10 Greencross Pet Wellness Company

7.4.11 Farmina Pet Foods

7.4.12 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

7.4.13 General Mills, Inc. (Blue Buffalo)

7.4.14 Lyka

8 Market Opportunities And Future Outlook

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