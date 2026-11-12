Dresner Partners Advised MCM On Its Sale To Broadwind

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised MCM Acquisition Company, Inc. (MCM) on its sale to Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN).

Based in Alabama, MCM is a privately held precision manufacturer with a 30-year track record of designing, engineering, and fabricating metal components for the electric utility and critical infrastructure markets. Operating from its 37,000 square foot facility in Northport, MCM supplies mission-critical hardware to some of the nation's leading utilities and their suppliers. Its products are engineered to meet stringent standards for corrosion resistance, conductivity, and performance under extreme weather conditions in high-power transmission line applications.

Broadwind is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for power generation, critical infrastructure, and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., its talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments-quicker, easier and smarter.

Commenting on the transaction Wes Jones, Founder and CEO of MCM said,“I would like to thank the Dresner team for helping us identify a long-term partner to support our next chapter of growth and transformation. Broadwind shares our commitment to operational excellence and customer service, and its platform will enable us to serve our customers even more effectively. I am proud of what our team has built and confident in what we will accomplish together.”

Paul Hoffman, Managing Director at Dresner Partners said,“Broadscale investment in grid modernization, expansion and reliability continues to create tremendous opportunities in the electrical infrastructure sector. We enjoyed working closely with Wes Jones and the MCM team as well as MCM's majority shareholder, Summit Equity Group, to complete this transaction. The combination positions MCM and Broadwind to capitalize on these favorable industry trends and pursue additional opportunities for growth.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added,“We appreciate the trust MCM and Summit Equity Group placed in Dresner Partners to guide this important transaction. This engagement underscores our commitment to helping business owners and investors achieve their strategic and financial objectives.”

More information on MCM can be found at . More information on Broadwind can be found at .

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, San Diego, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, New Jersey, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more than 35 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world's leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations, and corporate development. More information is available at . You can also follow Dresner Partners on LinkedIn at and X at .

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