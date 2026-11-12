25 Years Of Helping Families: A. Traub & Associates Celebrates Milestone By Giving Back

Lombard, IL Family Law Firm

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What began in 2001 as one attorney's vision of helping individuals and families navigate life's most difficult legal challenges has grown into a respected suburban Chicago law firm celebrating 25 years of service.

A. Traub & Associates marked its 25th anniversary on October 16 with ATA Fest, a celebration that brought together employees, families, colleagues, and community members. The event also provided an opportunity to give back, raising funds for Mutual Ground, a local nonprofit that provides vital services to individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual violence, and substance use disorders.

Founded by attorney Angel M. Traub in Lombard in 2001, A. Traub & Associates has grown into an impressive practice with a team of legal professionals serving clients throughout DuPage, Cook, Kane, and Will Counties. With offices in Lombard and Arlington Heights, the firm provides legal guidance in divorce and family law, estate planning, probate, guardianship, and other matters affecting households throughout the Chicago suburbs.

"When I started this firm 25 years ago, my goal was to build a practice where people could feel supported during some of the most difficult times in their lives," said Angel M. Traub, Founder of A. Traub & Associates. "I'm incredibly proud of the team we've built, the families we've helped, and the relationships we've developed throughout our community. Celebrating this milestone by giving back to an organization like Mutual Ground made the occasion even more meaningful."

Over the past 25 years, the firm has grown in size and strengthened its involvement within the legal profession and surrounding communities. Its attorneys continue to earn recognition for professional excellence, serve in leadership roles within local legal organizations, and dedicate their time to community and pro bono initiatives. Two former partner attorneys of the firm have also gone on to serve as judges in the DuPage County Circuit Court.

ATA Fest was also an opportunity to recognize the attorneys and staff whose dedication contributed directly to the firm's success. Some of the firm's most significant accomplishments were the result of the team working together and putting in hours to ensure that clients received the highest standard of care.

As the firm looks toward the future, its focus has not wavered from the core mission that inspired its founding. A. Traub & Associates continues to provide experienced guidance and personal attention to individuals and families facing legal problems, no matter how complex or contested the case may be.

About A. Traub & Associates

Founded in 2001 by attorney Angel M. Traub, A. Traub & Associates is a suburban Chicago law firm with offices in Lombard and Arlington Heights, Illinois. The firm represents individuals and families in divorce, family law, mediation, estate planning, probate, guardianship, and related legal matters. Celebrating 25 years of service, A. Traub & Associates combines the experience of a dedicated legal team with a commitment to personal attention, practical solutions, and community involvement.

To learn more, visit or call 630-426-0196.

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25 Years of Helping Families: A. Traub & Associates Celebrates Milestone by Giving Back News Provided By OVC INC November 12, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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