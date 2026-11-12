Profit First App Announces Version 5.1 With Debt And Financial Planning Tools

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Version 5.1 supports business owners with debt-repayment planning, cash allocation and financial goal tracking.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Profit Pro, LLC, the company behind Profit First App, today announced Version 5.1, with tools for debt-repayment planning and financial monitoring. The release is intended to help business owners review debt obligations and financial goals alongside their regular Profit First cash allocations.Profit First App helps business owners organize incoming revenue into designated accounts for profit, owner's compensation, taxes and operating expenses. Its planning tools support decisions about how available funds fit into the business's financial priorities.Debt Repayment PlanningDebt Crusher helps business owners organize a repayment plan, follow a selected strategy and review a projected debt-free date. The tool provides a way to consider debt reduction alongside profit allocations and other financial obligations.The projected repayment date serves as a planning reference, not a guaranteed outcome. Owners can use the plan to review debt goals within the same platform used to calculate their cash allocations.Tracking Financial GoalsProfit First App's planning tools show amounts set aside for profit, taxes and owner's compensation. Users can monitor progress toward profit goals, compare revenue with annual targets and review spending against monthly budgets.The platform also provides allocation calculators and quarterly rollout plans. These tools help businesses establish allocation percentages and adjust them over time as they work toward their targets. Reviewing those figures throughout the year supports a recurring financial routine rather than relying solely on year-end reporting.Applying the Profit First MethodDeveloped by author Mike Michalowicz, the Profit First methodology prioritizes setting aside a portion of revenue for profit before determining funds available for operating expenses. It also separates funds for owner's compensation and taxes into designated accounts.Profit First App supports this approach through account visibility, allocation calculations and planning tools. It works alongside bookkeeping and accounting processes rather than replacing them.Eligible users who bank with Dream First Bank can automate scheduled transfers between their Profit First accounts. Users who connect other supported financial institutions through Plaid can view balances and calculate allocations, then make the transfers themselves.More information about the platform, available plans and banking options is available at .About Profit First AppProfit First App is a cash management platform from Profit Pro, LLC, designed to help business owners implement the Profit First methodology. Its tools support cash allocation, financial planning, debt-repayment planning and progress tracking.

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Profit First App

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Profit First App Announces Version 5.1 With Debt and Financial Planning Tools News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 12, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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