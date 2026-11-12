The Airborne Electronic Warfare Market Is Projected To Reach $19.07 Billion By 2030 Driven By Robust Industry Expansion

Airborne Electronic Warfare Market Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Airborne Electronic Warfare Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The airborne electronic warfare sector has become increasingly prominent as military strategies evolve to address modern threats. With advancements in technology and growing geopolitical complexities, this market is poised for considerable expansion. Let's explore the current market value, driving factors, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping its future.

Airborne Electronic Warfare Market Size and Growth Outlook

The airborne electronic warfare market has demonstrated significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $13.15 billion in 2025 to $14.21 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This upward trend during the historical period stems from rising demand for electromagnetic spectrum dominance, enhanced military focus on detecting airborne threats, wider deployment of electronic support systems, more frequent use of radar warning systems on military aircraft, and an escalating need for defense against hostile electronic signals.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain strong growth, reaching $19.07 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6%. This expansion will be driven by increasing demand for sophisticated electronic attack capabilities, broader adoption of unmanned airborne electronic warfare platforms, the necessity for resilient electromagnetic spectrum operations, growing use of multifunctional electronic warfare systems, and the need for rapid threat identification and response. Key trends in this period include the adoption of advanced radar warning receivers, more extensive deployment of electronic support measures for threat detection, rising demand for electronic attack systems aimed at signal disruption, expanded use of electronic protection systems against electromagnetic threats, and greater integration of multifunctional electronic warfare technologies.

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Understanding Airborne Electronic Warfare and Its Role

Airborne electronic warfare involves using aircraft-mounted electronic systems to detect, intercept, monitor, disrupt, deceive, or suppress enemy electromagnetic signals and communication networks during military missions. These systems utilize technologies such as radar warning, electronic support, electronic attack, and electronic protection to boost situational awareness, enhance the effectiveness of operations, and safeguard airborne platforms from electronic threats. By managing and exploiting the electromagnetic spectrum in contested environments, airborne electronic warfare ensures secure and resilient military operations.

Geopolitical Tensions as a Key Market Driver

One of the major factors propelling the airborne electronic warfare market is the rise in geopolitical tensions worldwide. These tensions, arising from political, economic, territorial, or military conflicts between nations or regions, are increasing due to ongoing territorial disputes and governments' efforts to reinforce national security and sovereignty. Such conflicts necessitate advanced airborne electronic warfare systems that provide improved electronic attack, protection, and support capabilities. These systems help enhance situational awareness, counter hostile radar and communication networks, and improve mission success in contested zones.

For example, in June 2026, the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), an independent think tank based in Australia, reported in its Global Peace Index that the number of countries engaged in at least one external conflict rose to 103. This rise in geopolitical strife directly boosts demand for airborne electronic warfare solutions.

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Regional Market Dynamics in Airborne Electronic Warfare

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the airborne electronic warfare market. The region's advanced military capabilities and strong defense spending contribute to its dominant position. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific area is forecasted to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers several critical regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global developments and trends in airborne electronic warfare.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Airborne Electronic Warfare Market Is Projected to Reach $19.07 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 12, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



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