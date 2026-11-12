Pinnacle Communications Highlights Guestroom Technology Planning As Smart Tvs Become A Standard Hotel Expectation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JD Power's 2026 hotel study finds streaming-capable smart TVs available at 74% of properties, with 62% of guests reporting use.

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smart televisions with streaming capabilities are continuing their shift from premium amenity to standard guest-room expectation, according to the JD Power 2026 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study.The study reports that streaming-capable smart TVs were available at 74% of the properties represented in the research, while 62% of guests reported using them. Both figures increased two percentage points from the prior year. The study is based on responses from 44,787 branded-hotel guests who stayed at a hotel between May 2025 and May 2026.For hotel owners and operators, the finding places renewed attention on the guest-room technology environment behind the screen. A television upgrade is not simply a display decision. Depending on the property and the desired guest experience, planning may also involve internet access, local-area-network design, cabling and ongoing technical support.Pinnacle Communications provides customized hospitality technology services through its Hotel360 offering. The company lists design and engineering, structured cable installation, high-speed internet, telephone and broadband, data networks, Voice PBX systems, private digital networks, surveillance systems, guestroom telephones and 24/7 guestroom support among its services.Pinnacle also works with LG Television Systems and Samsung Televisions for hotel TV applications. Its internet-solutions materials identify incoming bandwidth capacity, local-area-network design and installation, network management, network security, and guest-user support as connected components of hotel high-speed internet planning.A property's appropriate approach will depend on its existing infrastructure, guest-room technology, service needs and operating goals. By considering those elements together, hotel owners and operators can make more informed decisions as guest expectations for connected in-room technology continue to evolve.For more information about the JD Power 2026 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, visit . To learn more about Pinnacle Communications, visit .About Pinnacle CommunicationsPinnacle Communications provides customized hospitality technology solutions. Through its Hotel360 offering, the company provides design and engineering, structured cable installation, high-speed internet, telephone and broadband, data networks, Voice PBX systems, private digital networks, surveillance systems, guestroom telephones and guestroom support. Learn more at .Spokesperson: Audrey Wagner, Director of Sales Operations, Pinnacle Communications.

Audrey Wagner

Pinnacle Communications

+1 6789657041

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Pinnacle Communications Highlights Guestroom Technology Planning as Smart TVs Become a Standard Hotel Expectation News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 12, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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