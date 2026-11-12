PURE Medical Spa Introduces Physician-Led Hair Growth Program In Chicago

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PURE Hair ReGrow offers a 4 tier approach to hair restoration, combining scalp assessments, personalized treatment planning and medical hair restoration options

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PURE Medical Spa is introducing PURE Hair ReGrow, a physician-led hair restoration program designed to help men and women address hair thinning, excessive shedding, and different stages of hair loss. The program combines medical assessment with individualized treatment options, ranging from scalp health management to advanced hair restoration procedures.

Developed under the medical direction of Dr. Danuta Kowalski, PURE Hair ReGrow focuses on identifying potential causes of hair loss before recommending treatment. The program is structured to address different hair concerns through four levels of care.

Hair loss can develop due to several factors, including genetics, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, medical conditions, stress, and significant weight changes. Because the causes vary, effective treatment planning begins with understanding each patient's medical history and scalp condition.

PURE Hair ReGrow begins with a detailed assessment of hair loss patterns, scalp health, and possible contributing factors. When appropriate, patients may receive recommendations for additional medical testing or specialist evaluation.

The program includes four levels of hair restoration care:

The Essential level focuses on scalp assessment, early thinning, medical history, and supportive scalp care. The Advanced level includes options such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), platelet-rich fibrin (PRF), scalp microneedling, and low-level light therapy for suitable candidates.

The Regenerative level provides additional treatment options for selected individuals experiencing ongoing hair thinning. The fourth level includes NeoGraft follicular unit extraction (FUE), a hair transplantation technique that may be considered for patients with advanced hair loss and adequate donor hair.

Treatment recommendations depend on the underlying cause of hair loss, individual medical factors, and clinical suitability. Some regenerative approaches remain investigational for hair restoration, and results cannot be guaranteed.

“Hair loss is different for every patient, and understanding its underlying cause is an important first step toward choosing the right treatment. At PURE Medical Spa, our goal is to provide personalized hair restoration care based on each patient's scalp health, medical history, and individual needs. Through PURE Hair ReGrow, we aim to help patients make informed decisions about their hair health and explore treatment options that are appropriate for them." Dr. Danuta Kowalski, MD'

Medical Director, PURE Medical Spa.

The program also includes follow-up assessments to monitor changes in hair and scalp condition over time. This approach allows providers to review treatment progress and adjust recommendations when appropriate.

PURE Hair ReGrow is intended for adults experiencing concerns such as widening hair parts, receding hairlines, crown thinning, and increased shedding. Patients whose symptoms suggest an underlying medical or dermatological condition may require additional evaluation before beginning cosmetic hair restoration treatments.

Through the program, PURE Medical Spa is bringing different hair restoration services into a structured care pathway that emphasizes individualized assessment, informed treatment decisions, and ongoing patient support.

About PURE Medical Spa

PURE Medical Spa is a Chicago-area medical aesthetics and wellness provider with locations in Chicago's Gold Coast, Roscoe Village, Skokie, Oakbrook Terrace, and Naperville. Under the medical direction of Dr. Danuta Kowalski, MD, PURE provides injectable treatments, skin rejuvenation, laser services, body contouring, wellness programs, and hair restoration services.

For more information about PURE Hair ReGrow, visit hair-restoration-chicago/.

Henry Singh

PURE MED SPA

+1 312-312-7873

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PURE Medical Spa Introduces Physician-Led Hair Growth Program in Chicago News Provided By PURE MED SPA November 12, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media



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