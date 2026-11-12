New Data From Proper Remaps Highlights Potential Cost Savings Of Paid-Off Diesel Cars Over New Evs

An article from Proper Remaps indicates that keeping a paid-off car could save drivers up to £8,000 in comparison with buying a new electric vehicle.

BRACKNELL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vehicle tuning service Proper Remaps has released new data suggesting that keeping a paid-off car could save vehicle owners up to £8,000 when compared with buying a new electric vehicle.

Analysis of vehicle costs, fuel, charging fees and depreciation rates shows that keeping a paid-off diesel car costs around £7,900 less than buying a new electric car based on costs over the next five years. According to the Proper Remaps study, which compares a paid-off 2018 Golf 2.0 TDI with a new Kia EV3, keeping the Golf saves the hypothetical owner £7,900 over a 5-year period when covering 7,500 miles per year and charging the EV mostly at home.

The cost savings decrease as the mileage increases and rise when home charging is swapped with public charging facilities. The saving is £9,700 when public street chargers are used rather than home charging, based on doing 7,500 miles per year. Charging the vehicle at home during off-peak periods makes a difference. The total saving is around £6,500.

According to the team at Proper Remaps, depreciation is the key factor when calculating potential cost savings of keeping a car and buying a new vehicle. New cars depreciate faster than used vehicles, and the depreciation value exceeds savings at the pump. The Proper Remaps study indicates that a vehicle owner would lose £10,900 on the value of the new EV and save £3,000 on fuel based on the fuel prices in October 2026 sourced from GOV.

Figures from Proper Remaps' report compare the cost of keeping the paid-off diesel car and buying a new EV over five years, taking depreciation, fuel and charging, servicing and repairs and pay-per-mile EV tax (from April 2028) into consideration. Keeping the Golf costs £20,200. Buying the new Kia EV costs £28,100.

The team behind the study wants to highlight the importance of researching costs and potential cost savings in light of rising fuel prices and a growing interest in switching to electric vehicles. Some people may assume that buying an EV makes financial sense, but in some cases, costs will still be higher, despite high prices at the pump.

Proper Remaps recommends exploring both options and making decisions based on the condition of a used car, average driver mileage and access to charging facilities. Buying a new electric car may make sense if a used car is old and in need of regular repairs, a driver covers a lot of miles, or the owner is thinking about replacing their vehicle in the near future. The study is based purely on costs and doesn't factor in driver preferences, such as reducing environmental impact.

About Proper Remaps

Proper Remaps is a vehicle tuning agency that specialises in professional, customised car remapping services across the UK. Dedicated to helping drivers unlock the full potential of their cars, the team recently conducted research into the cost of keeping a paid-off diesel car and buying a new EV. The findings are designed to help drivers identify the best options for them.

Anyone who wishes to learn more about Proper Remaps is encouraged to make use of the contact details provided below:



Arturs Kupce

Proper Remaps

+44 7344 417507

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New Data From Proper Remaps Highlights Potential Cost Savings Of Paid-Off Diesel Cars Over New EVs News Provided By Local World Media Wire November 12, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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