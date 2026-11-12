Presurgeo Announces Skeletonplanner Is Now A Qualified Solution On Leading Healthcare Platform

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amsterdam, Netherlands - Presurgeo today announced that SkeletonPlanner, its AI-powered solution for fully automated 3D bone geometry analysis and osteotomy planning, is now a qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform. SkeletonPlanner delivers preoperative analysis and surgical plans within minutes, with the surgeon always in control. The cloud-based solution integrates with existing hospital workflows and runs 24/7, so analysis is ready when care teams need it.Demand for orthopedic care is rising faster than surgical capacity can absorb, while bone-deformity analysis and surgical planning remain manual and time-consuming. According to Presurgeo, SkeletonPlanner addresses that bottleneck, with AI-powered 3D bone geometry analysis and AI-recommended multiplanar osteotomy plans that recalculate automatically as clinicians adjust them, saving valuable time, reducing workload, and improving capacity. Through Mayo Clinic Platform's qualification process, the solution was evaluated for its intended use, proposed value, and clinical and algorithmic performance.“SkeletonPlanner gives orthopedic teams diagnostic analysis and preoperative planning that is accurate, consistent, and ready in minutes,” said Jessica Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Presurgeo.“Qualification through Mayo Clinic Platform is an important milestone as we continue to evaluate and advance our technology for use in clinical workflows.”Mayo Clinic Platform supports digital health solutions developers with the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to bring digital solutions into real-world clinical and administrative workflows. The program evaluates each solution for intended use, proposed value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, providing transparency and credibility and enabling the adoption of transformative health technologies.“By pairing Mayo Clinic Platform's technical capabilities with clinical expertise, we can help innovators move from promising concepts to solutions that are better prepared for validation, implementation, and impact,” says Steve Bethke, vice president of Growth and Management at Mayo Clinic Platform.Presurgeo is a MedTech company that develops cloud-based software to help clinicians plan orthopedic procedures with greater speed and precision. SkeletonPlanner is FDA-cleared for use by licensed radiologists and orthopedic surgeons in hospital or clinical environments. For more information, visitMayo Clinic does not endorse or warrant the third-party products or services made available through Mayo Clinic Platform, including their functionality, quality, or performance. Mayo Clinic expressly disclaims any express or implied warranties on such third-party products or services, including any implied warranties of merchantability, quality, accuracy, fitness for a particular purpose, or noninfringement. All use of these third-party products or services, including applicable rights or remedies, are governed by separate terms with the applicable third-party developers or providers.

Jessica Adams

Presurgeo

+31 6 27885345

jessica@ presurgeo

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Presurgeo announces SkeletonPlanner is now a qualified solution on Leading Healthcare Platform News Provided By Presurgeo (Uplanner B.V.) November 12, 2026, 15:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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