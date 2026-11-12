Healthy Workforce Institute Partners With The Missouri Organization Of Nurse Leaders To Strengthen Workplace Culture

Partnering to create healthier healthcare cultures

- Dr. Renee Thompson

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthy Workforce Institute (HWI), led by Dr. Renee Thompson, is proud to announce a partnership with the Missouri Organization of Nurse Leaders (MONL) to help healthcare leaders tackle one of the biggest contributors to turnover, burnout, and team dysfunction: workplace bullying and incivility.

Through this partnership, MONL members/leaders/employees will gain access to proven strategies, practical tools, and educational resources designed to help leaders address disruptive behaviors early, strengthen accountability, and create more respectful, professional work environments.

The Healthy Workforce Institute works with healthcare organizations and leaders to build cultures where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the norm.

“Creating a healthy workforce doesn't happen by accident,” said Dr. Renee Thompson, CEO and Founder of Healthy Workforce Institute.“Leaders need the skills, tools, and organizational support to address behaviors that undermine teamwork and create cultures where people feel respected, supported, and valued.”

The goal is clear: stronger teams, better communication, increased retention, and a culture where people feel supported and want to stay.

Together, the Missouri Organization of Nurse Leaders and Healthy Workforce Institute are committed to helping healthcare professionals build workplaces where respect is the standard, not the exception. To learn more about how this partnership can help MONL members, go to

To learn more about Dr. Renee Thompson and the Healthy Workforce Institute, visit HealthyWorkforceInstitute.

About the Missouri Organization of Nurse Leaders

The Missouri Organization of Nurse Leaders was established in 1979 to provide its members with educational and networking opportunities designed to encourage the advancement of effective leadership in nursing. Membership is open to all registered nurses in Missouri who are in leadership positions. MONL is a professional membership group of the Missouri Hospital Association and an affiliated local group of the American Organization of Nurse Leaders. MONL was formerly known as the Missouri Organization of Nurse Executives (MONE) and Missouri Council of Nurse Managers (MCNM).

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAONL, FAAN, CSP, the Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company's mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit .

The Healthy Workforce Institute is the trusted authority in eliminating bullying and incivility in healthcare.



Ashley Thompson

Healthy Workforce Institute

+1 4129806401

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Healthy Workforce Institute Partners with the Missouri Organization of Nurse Leaders to Strengthen Workplace Culture News Provided By Healthy Workforce Institute November 12, 2026, 15:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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