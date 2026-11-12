MOVIETOWN On Tubi Explores Black Creative Entrepreneurship, Narrative Power, And The Democratization Of Filmmaking

MOVIETOWN

Tubi's Four-part docuseries explores Black creative entrepreneurship, narrative power, and the democratization of filmmaking.

DETRIOT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Detroit's Black independent filmmakers aren't waiting for Hollywood to tell their stories, they're building an industry of their own-taking centerstage in MOVIETOWN, a four-part documentary series premiering November 11 on Tubi. Through grassroots production networks, modest budgets and streaming platforms like Tubi, filmmakers are creating opportunities, building devoted audiences, and tearing down traditional barriers to the film industry.Detroit put America on wheels and gave the world the sound of Motown. Now, a community of Black independent filmmakers is creating the city's next cultural movement.Produced by Tilt Shift Media, Latchkey Entertainment, and Inkstertainment and distributed by Silver Line Entertainment, the series features more than 50 interviews with the actors, writers, directors, producers, and entrepreneurs transforming one of America's most resilient cities into an unlikely filmmaking powerhouse.The series spotlights the stars of Detroit's Black independent film scene and its Tubi hits, including Kaamel“Diezel” Hasaun, known as the“King of Tubi,” and Mena Monroe, the“Queen of the D,” along with Thomas L. Harris and Deborah Lane Spencer from the hit series McGraw Ave, Robyn Rose, NuNu Thurman, Kamal Smith, Cookie Smith and Jayda Jones.Through intimate interviews, firsthand accounts and behind-the-scenes access, the series examines how Detroit's legacy of making things-from the assembly line that Berry Gordy once worked on to the Motown empire he built-continues through a new generation of filmmakers. These creative entrepreneurs serve as their own writers, producers, directors and marketers, turning resourcefulness into a business model and their city into a canvas.“Detroit's story has always been about people building what the system would not build for them,” said Amber Payne, Executive Producer.“The Great Migration brought families north in search of work and dignity, and they turned Black Bottom and Paradise Valley into thriving centers of Black business and culture. That same spirit gave the world Motown, which began with a family loan and grew into one of the largest Black-owned businesses in America. Today's filmmakers are the next chapter of that legacy. When the traditional doors stayed closed, they built their own, and MOVIETOWN honors the lineage they come from.”From cult classics like McGraw Avenue to The Dirty D, Detroit filmmakers have disrupted the model, making features in as little as two weeks for a fraction of a typical Hollywood budget.“Most of the filmmakers in this series never followed a traditional path,” said Hakim Fajardo, Executive Producer and Editor.“A lot of them are self-taught, or they switched careers, or they stumbled into filmmaking and decided to stay. Nobody handed them a budget or a roadmap. They learned by doing, wore every hat on set, and kept going. What they have built came from grit and hustle, and it deserves to be seen.”“Detroit shows up for its own. When a film is shot on their blocks with faces they recognize, people watch it, talk about it, and tell their friends. That loyalty is the engine of this whole movement," said Movietown sound mixer and Detroit filmmaker Travis Williams.The series also confronts a debate within the community itself. Some filmmakers and critics see echoes of the Blaxploitation era, with films that traffic in familiar tropes and stereotypes. Others see raw, honest storytelling by and for the community. MOVIETOWN lets both perspectives be heard.The stakes reach beyond Detroit. Throughout television's history, networks have often relied on creators of color to attract audiences, only to later shift their content and sideline the very voices that built that success. MOVIETOWN asks: Who gets to tell stories? Who owns them? And what becomes possible when a community builds the means to bring its own experiences to the screen?"You don't have to live in Los Angeles or New York to build a career in film. Detroit shows what's possible when a community stands behind its storytellers and they're willing to do the work," said Director and Executive Producer Rayner Ramirez.“I wanted audiences to meet these filmmakers as the entrepreneurs and artists they are. This isn't an underdog story. It's a blueprint.”From neighborhood productions to streaming successes, MOVIETOWN follows storytellers who are creating opportunities, reaching audiences, and building careers beyond Hollywood's traditional gates.The series unfolds across four episodes: "Detroit Is Movietown," which traces the movement's origins; "History of the Hustle," exploring its entrepreneurial culture; "A Filmmaking Goldmine," examining production economics, local talent, and streaming opportunities; and "The Future of Filmmaking," considering the technologies, challenges, and opportunities shaping the next generation.Together, the four chapters offer a portrait of a city shaping its future through the stories it tells, and the people determined to tell them.MOVIETOWN premieres November 11, 2026, on Tubi.For more information, visit .Media Resources●Watch the MOVIETOWN Trailer●MOVIETOWN Electronic Press Kit●MOVIETOWN Key Art●MOVIETOWN Trailers and Cast Clips- Available upon request●Follow us on InstagramAbout MOVIETOWNMOVIETOWN is a four-part documentary series exploring Detroit's Black independent film industry through the artists, entrepreneurs, and communities fueling its rise. The series is produced by Tilt Shift Media, Latchkey Entertainment, and Inkstertainment and distributed by Silver Line Entertainment.Media Contacts (for interview or screener requests)Amber Payne | Executive Producer |... | 301-367-6977Rayner Ramirez | Director, Executive Producer |... | 917-543-7308

Anastasia Balestriere

Gift of Gabrielle

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MOVIETOWN on Tubi Explores Black Creative Entrepreneurship, Narrative Power, and the Democratization of Filmmaking News Provided By Gift of Gabrielle November 12, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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