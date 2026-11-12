Lake Flooring & Finishes Highlights Three Recycled-Content Carpets For America Recycles Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Zion, Carrera and Collab by Anderson Tuftex pair distinct designs with documented post-consumer recycled materials.

CAMDENTON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lake Flooring & Finishes is highlighting three Anderson Tuftex carpet styles with documented recycled content ahead of America Recycles Day on November 15. Zion, Carrera and Collab provide examples of recovered materials being incorporated into residential flooring, with different patterns and textures for Lake of the Ozarks homes.America Recycles Day is an initiative of Keep America Beautiful held annually on November 15. The observance encourages recycling education and action. The Camdenton company's product spotlight focuses on how post-consumer materials can become part of another product after their original use.All three styles are part of Anderson Tuftex's Departures Collection. The manufacturer states that the fiber used in the collection's carpets is made from 100% post-consumer recycled content. The total recycled content of each finished carpet is a separate measure, reported in its product-specific specification sheet.ZionZion features a nature-inspired pattern that Anderson Tuftex describes as reflecting the layers and textures of Zion National Park. Its specification sheet reports 56.62% total recycled content, all post-consumer. The style includes random striations and intentional color shifts and is offered in eight colors. These design details provide variation across the carpet rather than a uniform appearance.CarreraAnderson Tuftex describes Carrera as crafted from recycled plastic bottles. Its specification sheet reports 26.75% total recycled content, all post-consumer. The patterned style combines a sculpted texture with shimmering accents inspired by natural settings. It is offered in eight colors, including Aspen, Warm Ivory, Coastal Dream and Natural Bliss.CollabCollab features a check plaid pattern inspired by vintage luggage and tailored menswear. Its specification sheet reports 52.86% total recycled content, all post-consumer. Anderson Tuftex describes the product as "crafted to minimize landfill waste." The style is offered in 12 colors and includes intentional color shifts and random striations.The three carpets use ANSO High Performance PET fiber, a type of polyester, and LifeGuard Spill-Proof Technology backing, according to Anderson Tuftex's specifications. Recycled content is one consideration alongside room use, expected traffic, maintenance preferences, color and installation requirements.Lake Flooring & Finishes provides design consultations, in-home estimates and installation services for Lake of the Ozarks properties. The company helps homeowners evaluate flooring selections in the context of their rooms and renovation plans. Patterned carpet planning also accounts for pattern alignment and the material required for fitting and installation.About Lake Flooring & FinishesLake Flooring & Finishes is a flooring showroom and design resource located at 8161 MO-5, Suite B, in Camdenton, Missouri. The company offers hardwood, luxury vinyl, carpet, laminate, tile and wall finishes, along with design consultations, in-home estimates and installation services. It serves Camdenton, Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Laurie, Sunrise Beach and surrounding Lake of the Ozarks communities. More information is available at .

Kasandra Breshears, Manager/Estimator

Lake Flooring & Finishes

+1 573-525-9988

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Lake Flooring & Finishes Highlights Three Recycled-Content Carpets for America Recycles Day News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 12, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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