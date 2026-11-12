TAIBA Showcases Its Integrated Pilgrim Services At Hajj Conference & Exhibition 2026

TAIBA, a leading company in the hospitality and real estate sectors and listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), is participating in the sixth edition of the Hajj Conference & Exhibition, taking place in Jeddah from 8 to 11 November 2026 under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah protect him. The event is organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in cooperation with the Pilgrim Experience Program.

TAIBA's participation in this year's edition, held under the theme“From Makkah to the World”, reflects its commitment to strengthening its presence within the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem and engaging with government entities, service providers and companies specializing in Hajj services from around the world. The event provides a platform for exchanging expertise and exploring collaboration and partnership opportunities that support the development of the hospitality sector and services provided to the Guests of Allah.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Amr Al Sunari, Vice President for Makarem and the Hajj and Umrah Sector at TAIBA, and the company's representative at the exhibition, said:“Our participation in the Hajj Conference & Exhibition is an important opportunity to highlight TAIBA's presence and role in the hospitality sector, and to showcase our integrated expertise and capabilities in hotel development and operations, as well as specialised services for the Guests of God. Through this participation, we seek to strengthen engagement with our partners across the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem and explore collaboration opportunities that contribute to developing services and enhancing the experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, in line with the Kingdom's aspirations and the objectives of Vision 2030.”

A prominent part of TAIBA's stand is dedicated to Dur for Hajj and Umrah Services, a TAIBA subsidiary specialising in integrated solutions for the Guests of God. Dur is showcasing its specialised services and expertise in organising Hajj services, including travel arrangements, accommodation, transportation, catering and guidance, alongside complementary support services that help facilitate pilgrims' journeys and enhance their experience.

In recognition of its ongoing efforts in this field, Dur for Hajj and Umrah Services has won the“Labbaytum” Award for Excellence in Serving the Guests of God, presented by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in the“Overseas Pilgrims Companies – Affiliated Organisers” category. The award aims to recognise entities and companies that demonstrate excellence in providing services to pilgrims and encourage service providers to improve their performance, enhance service quality and strengthen operational efficiency, ultimately contributing to an improved experience.

Makarem Hotels also features prominently at TAIBA's stand as one of Saudi Arabia's leading hotel brands specialising in spiritual hospitality. TAIBA is showcasing the brand's properties in Makkah and Madinah, together with their accommodation options and hotel services designed to meet the needs of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors. The brand focuses on combining the authenticity of Saudi hospitality with modern service standards, while providing an atmosphere of comfort and tranquility throughout guests' spiritual journeys.

TAIBA's presence at the exhibition also includes a selection of other hotels and properties across its portfolio, notably Novotel Madinah, Millennium Al Aqeeq Hotel and Millennium Taiba Hotel in Madinah, as well as Rixos Obhur Jeddah Resort. These properties reflect the diversity of the company's portfolio, spanning hospitality offerings for visitors to the Two Holy Cities as well as leisure and tourism destinations, while highlighting its partnerships with a number of international hotel brands.

Alongside its existing portfolio, TAIBA is presenting an overview of its upcoming hotel developments, including Sheraton Hotel Al Madinah, located near the Prophet's Mosque, and Waldorf Astoria Hotel Al Madinah, overlooking the northern side of the Prophet's Mosque. These projects form part of the company's plans to expand accommodation options and develop distinctive hospitality projects catering to the needs of different visitor segments.

TAIBA operates through an integrated business model encompassing investment, development, asset management and hotel operations, complemented by its extensive expertise in serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. The company continues to strengthen its readiness to accommodate growing numbers of pilgrims and visitors, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Program, which seek to enrich the pilgrim experience and enhance the quality of services provided to the Guests of Allah.