K'taka: BJP To Organise Nationwide Programmes On Nov 15 To Mark Birsa Munda's 151St Birth Anniversary, Says Chalavadi Narayanaswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise special programmes across the country on November 15 to mark the 151st birth anniversary of freedom fighter and tribal icon Birsa Munda, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media at the state BJP headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, Narayanaswamy added that Birsa Munda had dedicated his life to the country and his contributions to the freedom struggle would be remembered across the nation.

"The BJP's Scheduled Tribes (ST) Morcha has organised several programmes to commemorate his (Birsa Munda's) birth anniversary. We will also ensure that the history and contributions of Birsa Munda are made known to the younger generation," he said.

He added that Birsa Munda belonged to an oppressed tribal community and that the BJP celebrates his birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

"The contributions of tribal communities in various fields were significant, but the Congress had never recognised or honoured the contributions of marginalised communities," he alleged.

"The Congress has always considered only those associated with its party as freedom fighters. The BJP, on the other hand, honours everyone who worked and sacrificed their lives for the country, irrespective of caste or religion," he said.

Narayanaswamy added that the Union government was allocating substantial funds for the welfare of disadvantaged communities and providing basic infrastructure in tribal areas.

Through the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), efforts were being made to identify and address the needs of tribal communities, he said.

"Although the country had progressed, several tribal communities continued to live in remote and hilly regions without adequate facilities. The Centre had approved the establishment of schools in such areas, and he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiatives."

Accusing the Congress of neglecting Birsa Munda and several other freedom fighters, Narayanaswamy said the party had projected the freedom struggle as though only Congress members had sacrificed their lives for independence.

He also criticised the Congress over its stand on the representation of Scheduled Tribe communities in important Constitutional positions.

Citing President Droupadi Murmu, who belongs to the ST community, Narayanaswamy said the BJP had given her the opportunity to become the President of India.

He also referred to former Governors from the Scheduled Caste community and the present Governor's association with the Golla/Yadava community.

"Respecting women is the BJP's policy, whereas the Congress has consistently neglected women. For the Congress, a woman seems to mean only Sonia Gandhi. The Congress-led Karnataka government has not given even a single Cabinet berth to a woman so far," he alleged.

Narayanaswamy said the Congress, which participated in the freedom struggle, was then an organisation representing people from different backgrounds and was not the political party it had become later.

"Indians belonging to different communities and political ideologies united to fight the British. Mahatma Gandhi was at the forefront of the movement. People from various organisations, including the Jan Sangh, were also part of the Congress organisation at that time. The Congress does not acknowledge this history," he added.

He recalled that Mahatma Gandhi had suggested that the Congress organisation should be dissolved after independence, as its purpose had been achieved, and that those interested in continuing in politics could form their own political parties.

He also claimed that the BJP had honoured even ordinary people, including those selling oranges, with Padma awards, while B.R. Ambedkar had not been given the Bharat Ratna during the Congress rule.

"People of this country know whom to honour. We (BJP) will continue to recognise and honour personalities like Birsa Munda," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Narayanaswamy claimed that the party was not founded by Indians but by British official A.O. Hume.

"The Congress was founded by A.O. Hume. This is why the legacy of the British continues to exist in India," he remarked sarcastically.

Responding to a query on the utilisation of funds under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), Narayanaswamy alleged that the Congress government had diverted funds meant for SC/ST communities towards its guarantee schemes.

He criticised Congress legislators belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities for not questioning the alleged diversion.

"The Congress government claims to have allocated Rs 42,000 crore, but the money has not reached the beneficiaries. There has been no clarity on where the funds have gone. This (Congress) government will not deliver justice to Dalit communities. When the BJP comes to power, we will ensure that money meant for Dalits reaches them," he said.

On central grants to Karnataka, Narayanaswamy added that the state government was not acknowledging the assistance provided by the Union government.

He clarified that the BJP was not opposed to the Centre allocating funds to the state, but questioned whether the state government was properly recognising the Centre's contribution.

BJP ST Morcha State President Bangaru Hanumanthu and State General Secretaries Shivakumar and Raju Nayakar were also present.