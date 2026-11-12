BJP MP Raghav Chadha Celebrates 38Th Birthday With Prayers, 'Sewa' At Gurudwara

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha marked his 38th birthday on Wednesday by offering prayers and performing 'sewa' at a gurudwara, seeking Waheguru Ji's blessings and expressing gratitude for all that life has given him.

During his visit, Chadha paid obeisance before Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, received a siropa from the gurudwara, and offered prayers at the Nishan Sahib.

Sharing moments from the visit on Instagram, he said, "Sewa at the Guru's house brings a peace that nothing else can. When I serve the sangat with my own hands, I feel closest to the divine. The only feeling in my heart at the Guru's house was "shukrana" (gratitude), adding that through Waheguru Ji's mehar (grace), I have received a lot in life, and considers it all his bakhshish (blessing)."

Emphasising the spirit of selfless service, Chadha participated in several sewa activities. He served langar to devotees, joined women sewadars in the langar kitchen to prepare rotis, and performed sewa at the jootha ghar, helping look after devotees' footwear alongside elderly volunteers.

He also interacted with members of the sangat, including families and children who had gathered at the gurudwara.

Chadha concluded his visit with a prayer for Waheguru Ji's continued blessings upon everyone, wishing all "Chardi Kala" - a spirit of eternal optimism, strength and positivity.

Earlier, the BJP MP's wife and actress Parineeti Chopra penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband, describing him as the most inspiring man she knows and the best father.

Sharing a glimpse of their date night, Parineeti said it is a blessing to marry one's best friend, adding that Raghav is the one she loves playing games with on their dates.

“They say marry your best friend. I say, it's a blessing if you can. Who else would I play these games with, on date nights? Happpy happpy happppy b'day my Ragaii. I love you so so much. The most inspiring man I know. The best father there can be. They just don't make them like you anymore. @raghavchadha88.”