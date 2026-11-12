Bengaluru Metro Pink Line Launch: 6 Stations, Route Map, Timings And Key Details Commuters Should Know

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line will open to passengers on November 14. Check the six elevated stations, complete route, train timings, interchange points and other key details of the new Metro corridor.

Bengaluru's much-awaited Namma Metro Pink Line is set to begin passenger services on November 14, following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 13.

The first operational stretch will connect Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, marking a significant addition to the city's expanding Metro network. The 7.5-km elevated corridor, developed at an estimated cost of ₹3,470 crore, will add six stations and improve connectivity across several parts of south Bengaluru.

Initially, trains are expected to operate at eight-minute intervals, providing another public transport option for daily commuters. During his visit, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to travel by Metro from Tavarekere to IIM Bangalore station at around 12:45 pm.

The elevated section of the Namma Metro Pink Line will cover six stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere.

According to the Bengaluru Metro website, the complete Pink Line corridor will extend over 21.26 km and comprise 18 stations. Of these, six will be elevated, while the remaining 12 will be underground.

The underground section will connect Tavarekere to Nagawara, with completion targeted for 2027. Its 12 stations will include Dairy Circle, Lakkasandra, Langford Town, National Military School, MG Road, Shivaji Nagar, Cantonment, Pottery Town, Tannery Road, Venkateshpura, Kadugundanahalli and Nagawara.

Regular passenger services on the newly opened elevated corridor are scheduled to commence at 6 am on November 14. Initially, Namma Metro trains are expected to operate at intervals of approximately eight minutes.

Five trains have been allocated to the section, including four for regular operations and one kept as a reserve. The train frequency may be reviewed depending on operational requirements and passenger demand once services stabilise.

Meanwhile, commuters will have to wait for an official announcement regarding ticket fares for the new Pink Line stretch.

Jayadeva Hospital Metro station will serve as an important interchange point between the Pink Line and the Yellow Line, enabling commuters to access the Electronic City corridor. This connection is expected to benefit passengers travelling to major employment and residential areas in south Bengaluru.

The Pink Line will also provide access to the Purple Line through an interchange at MG Road once its underground section becomes operational.

These connections are expected to make Metro travel more convenient for passengers travelling across different parts of Bengaluru.

The full 21.26-km Namma Metro Pink Line will connect Kalena Agrahara in south Bengaluru with Nagawara in the northern part of the city.

The corridor will comprise six elevated stations and 12 underground stations, creating an important north-south Metro link.

While the elevated section is scheduled to open for public use on November 14, the underground stretch is targeted for completion in 2027.

Once fully operational, the Pink Line is expected to strengthen Bengaluru's public transport infrastructure and improve connectivity between residential neighbourhoods, commercial areas and major transit corridors.

The opening of the elevated Pink Line section is expected to provide commuters with an additional public transport option and improve access to key locations in south Bengaluru.

The interchange with the Yellow Line at Jayadeva Hospital will also make it easier for passengers to reach the Electronic City corridor.

Once the underground section is completed, the full corridor will offer additional interchange facilities and improve north-south connectivity.

The new Metro line is expected to make daily travel more convenient and strengthen Bengaluru's expanding mass rapid transit network.