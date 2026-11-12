American Urological Association Announces Incoming Editor Of JU Open Plus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association® (AUA) announced today that Marisa M. Clifton, MD, FACS, is the incoming editor of JU Open Plus® (JUOP), the Association's open-access, peer-reviewed journal. Dr. Clifton will serve as editor-in-training beginning January 1, 2027, before assuming a three-year term as editor on January 1, 2028.

Since its launch, JU Open Plus has provided an innovative platform for clinically relevant and scientifically rigorous research across the spectrum of urology. As scholarly publishing continues to evolve and open-access models expand opportunities for research dissemination and engagement, Dr. Clifton will lead the journal's editorial strategy and help position it for continued growth and influence within the global urologic community.

Dr. Clifton brings significant editorial, academic, and leadership experience to the position. She currently serves as an associate editor of JU Open Plus and has helped guide the journal's development and growth. In addition to her editorial service, she is an associate professor of urology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, director of Women's Health at the Brady Urological Institute, and secretary of the MidAtlantic Section of the American Urological Association.

"As the committee considered candidates for the next editor of JU Open Plus, we sought an individual with a strong record of academic achievement, editorial experience, and a forward-looking vision for the future of open-access publishing," said Thomas F. Stringer, MD, chair of the editor search committee.“Dr. Clifton stood out for her thoughtful leadership, commitment to scholarly excellence, and deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing medical publishing today. Having already helped shape the journal as an associate editor, she brings valuable experience, fresh ideas, and a clear vision for how JUOP can continue to grow its impact and serve the global urologic community."

Dr. Clifton received her medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed her residency in urology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. She subsequently completed fellowship training in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery at the Cleveland Clinic. Her research interests include medical education, female sexual dysfunction, and safety and quality, and she has contributed extensively to advancing knowledge and patient care in these areas.

"Having been a part of JUOP as an associate editor, I have had the privilege of watching it grow into an important and innovative voice in urologic scholarship and am energized by the opportunity to meaningfully contribute to its next chapter in this new position," said Dr. Clifton. "I believe JUOP has tremendous potential to expand the reach of high-quality research, foster the next generation of academic and clinical leaders, and strengthen our global urologic community. I look forward to working alongside our outstanding authors, reviewers, contributors, editorial team, and the AUA to build on the journal's strong foundation and realize its full potential."

To learn more about JU Open Plus, including submission information and editorial policies, visit

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research, and the formulation of health policy.

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Marisa M. Clifton, MD, FACS

CONTACT: Corey Del Bianco American Urological Association 4106894033...