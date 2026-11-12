NYC Mommy Makeover Center Supports Local Moms As Mommy Makeover Interest Jumps 60%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As New York moms explore post-pregnancy surgery, the NYC Mommy Makeover Center offers guidance on procedures, timing and recovery

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More New York moms are looking into mommy makeovers, and the NYC Mommy Makeover Center sees that shift firsthand.“Search interest rose 60% in the New York City area over the past year, according to Google Trends. That's three times the national increase,” said Dr. Ari Hoschander, the plastic surgeon who leads the center.

The practice built its work around this mommy makeover specialty: helping mothers restore their bodies after pregnancy.“We're here to give local moms clear answers and a plan that fits their lives,” he said.

He sees several reasons for the rise. More mothers now share their surgery and recovery on social media. Many women also have children later, when the body bounces back more slowly. Others come in after weight loss with GLP-1 medications and face the same loose skin and lost volume.

“Moms used to keep this private,” the NYC mommy makeover surgeon said.“Now they walk into a consultation having watched other women go through it. They want to know how it fits their real life.”

A mommy makeover often combines a tummy tuck, a breast lift or augmentation and liposuction into one surgery. At the consultation, Dr. Hoschander helps each mother choose the right mix and plan their timing.

Recovery is the most common question in consultations. For New York mothers, walk-up apartments, subway commutes and young children all shape the first few weeks. Many patients return to desk work within two to three weeks. Heavy lifting, including children, is off limits for about six weeks, so the center helps patients plan for support at home.

With more local moms researching mommy makeovers, the center's goal stays simple. Mothers from all five boroughs, Long Island, Westchester and New Jersey get a clear plan and support through recovery.

About the NYC Mommy Makeover Center

The NYC Mommy Makeover Center is a New York City plastic surgery practice that specializes in mommy makeover surgery for mothers after pregnancy. Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Ari Hoschander leads the practice and creates each surgical plan around the patient's goals and recovery needs.

Media Contact

NYC Mommy Makeover Center

Address: 521 Park Ave #1A, New York, NY 10065

Phone: (212) 470-9953

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