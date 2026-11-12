GROWNSY Makes Its Prego Expo Debut, Introducing Baby Registry Must-Haves To Expectant Parents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-time exhibitor connected face to face with expectant mothers at the consumer-focused expo

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY, a baby-care brand trusted by more than 3 million households worldwide, made its first appearance as an exhibitor at The Prego Expo on November 7–8 at The Magic Box in Los Angeles, meeting expectant and new parents and introducing products designed to support families through the early stages of parenthood.

For parents preparing their baby registries, seeing and trying products in person can make it easier to understand what may fit their family's needs. At the expo, visitors had the opportunity to explore GROWNSY's product lineup, ask questions, and learn more about solutions for everyday baby care, feeding, and beyond.







Supporting Different Feeding Journeys

To help families feel more informed as they prepare for their baby's feeding journey, GROWNSY led a seminar on infant feeding, introducing expectant parents to breastfeeding, pumping, combination feeding, and formula feeding at Prego Expo. The session gave attendees a clearer understanding of the different ways families may approach infant feeding and how these methods can fit into everyday routines. For parents preparing for a newborn, this overview offered a useful starting point for considering their feeding plans, understanding the options available, and thinking about the support they may need along the way.

New for baby registries

GROWNSY introduced several new products at the expo, each aimed at the moments new parents plan for most:



Grownsy Bassinet, a new option for the nursery and sleep setup

EaseClean Bottle Washer Pro, built to simplify bottle cleanup

Baby Food Maker (Stainless Steel), for the move to solid foods

SniffEase 3-in-1, the latest addition to the SniffEase nasal care line SniffEase Hospital-Grade Infant Nasal Aspirator with Boost Mode, an upgraded option for congestion relief



The booth also featured established favorites, including the Postpartum Essentials Kit, GROWNSY SniffEase OG Nasal Aspirator, and GROWNSY 8-in-1 OG Fast Bottle Warmer, giving parents a closer look at products that support different needs from postpartum recovery to everyday feeding and baby care.







“Prego Expo was a great opportunity to meet expectant families, introduce them to our products, and connect with the wider parenting community,” said Jordan, VP of Marketing at GROWNSY.“We also appreciated the chance to talk about the many paths to feeding, because every family's journey is different. We want parents to feel informed and supported as they find what works best for their families.” From preparing a baby registry to navigating those first feeding routines, GROWNSY aims to make everyday baby care a little easier for growing families.

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY creates thoughtful baby care solutions designed to reduce everyday friction and give families more space to grow. Through practical, family-centred design, its products support feeding, hygiene and early childhood care.

Guided by “Grow Smart. Made Easy.”, GROWNSY helps parents approach everyday care with greater ease and confidence.

About Prego Expo

Prego Expo is a premier pregnancy, maternity, and parenting event dedicated to connecting expectant parents, growing families, and industry-leading brands. Through an engaging showcase of products, services, educational resources, and interactive experiences. Prego Expo provides a welcoming space for families to discover the latest innovations, connect with trusted professionals, and explore resources to support them throughout their parenting journey. Prego Expo brings together the brands, experts, and communities that help make every stage of family life a little easier. The 2026 Los Angeles event was record-breaking for the company, bringing in 4,000 attendees and over 100+ exhibiting brand partners.

Media Contact

GROWNSY PR Team

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