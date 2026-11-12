Foundry Services - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Secure Share Of A US$156.6 Billion Market By 2032

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Foundry Services - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global foundry services market was valued at US$99.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$156.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Market growth is being supported by rising semiconductor demand across electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and other technology-intensive industries.

The market outlook reflects continued investment in advanced-node manufacturing, radio frequency (RF) semiconductors, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), photonics, wafer fabrication, semiconductor design, testing, assembly and packaging. Increasing chip complexity, expanding connected-device adoption and the transition toward electrified and software-defined vehicles are strengthening demand for specialized foundry capabilities.

Foundry Services Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Advanced-node technology is expected to remain a central growth area as semiconductor manufacturers pursue higher processing performance, greater energy efficiency and increased transistor density. The advanced-node technology segment is forecast to grow at an 8% CAGR and reach US$61.8 billion by 2032. Demand is being driven by artificial intelligence infrastructure, high-performance computing, data centers, mobile devices and next-generation consumer electronics.

RF technology is also gaining importance, supported by 5G deployment, satellite communications, connected vehicles and wireless industrial systems. The RF technology segment is projected to advance at a 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period. MEMS and photonic technologies are creating additional opportunities through applications in sensors, medical devices, autonomous systems, telecommunications and optical data transmission.

The automotive semiconductor market represents another major source of demand. Electric vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems, battery management platforms, infotainment systems and vehicle connectivity require growing volumes of specialized chips. Foundry providers are responding with manufacturing processes designed to meet stringent automotive requirements for reliability, thermal performance and product longevity.

Geopolitical considerations and supply-chain resilience are further influencing the global foundry services market. Governments and semiconductor companies are investing in regional production capacity to reduce dependence on concentrated manufacturing hubs. These initiatives are encouraging new fabrication projects, strategic partnerships and long-term supply agreements across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Regional Foundry Services Market Outlook

The United States foundry services market was estimated at US$29.1 billion in 2025, supported by demand for advanced computing, defense, aerospace and automotive semiconductors. Public- and private-sector investment in domestic chip manufacturing is expected to strengthen regional capacity and technological development.

China is forecast to reach US$27.6 billion by 2032, growing at a 6.3% CAGR. Expansion is supported by domestic semiconductor investment, electronics production, electric vehicle manufacturing and efforts to develop greater supply-chain independence. The report also evaluates market trends in Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global foundry services market by value in US dollars and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032. Coverage includes the following segments and regions:



Technology: Advanced-node technology, RF technology, MEMS technology and photonic technology.

Service: Wafer fabrication, assembly and packaging, testing and design services.

End Use: Electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and other end-use markets. Geographies: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Strategic Market Insights

The analysis examines annual market performance, technology adoption, regional growth patterns and competitive positioning. It identifies revenue opportunities associated with advanced process nodes, specialized foundry platforms and outsourced semiconductor manufacturing services. The report also considers the effects of capital intensity, fabrication capacity, supply-chain constraints, technology transitions and evolving customer requirements.

Market participants can use the findings to evaluate high-growth segments, compare regional opportunities and assess the strategic direction of leading semiconductor foundries. Coverage of service categories provides additional insight into demand across wafer fabrication, integrated design support, outsourced testing and advanced packaging.

Companies Featured in the Foundry Services Market Report



DB HiTek Co., Ltd.

GlobalFoundries Inc.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

Powerchip Technology Corporation

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation WIN Semiconductors Corporation

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiated Intelligence

The report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise and academia, adding strategic context to published market research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, company activity, corporate disclosures and market-relevant developments before they are fully represented in conventional secondary research.

Its intelligence base draws on conference sessions, executive keynotes, panel discussions, corporate blogs, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources. These inputs are synthesized to evaluate where the market is heading, which forces are driving change and what developments are most likely to influence business strategy.

The report also provides company-level intelligence and evaluates the organizations shaping the competitive environment. Because competitive structures differ significantly by geography and technology category, market share is examined at the regional or segment level where analytically relevant rather than relying exclusively on a single global figure.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global foundry services market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies, services and end-use sectors offer the strongest growth potential?

What market drivers, restraints and supply-chain factors will affect expansion?

How will regional and segment-level competitive positions change? Which companies are influencing foundry capacity, technology and market direction?

The report includes independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts, detailed regional coverage, company profiles and one year of complimentary updates. It is designed to support strategic planning, competitive benchmarking, market entry analysis and identification of emerging revenue opportunities in the global semiconductor foundry services market.

Key Attributes

