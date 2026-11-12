Forging - Global Strategic Business Report 2026

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Forging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global forging market, valued at US$125.2 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$180.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for strong, lightweight and highly reliable metal components across the automotive, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, construction, power generation and advanced manufacturing industries.

Forged components offer superior mechanical strength, fatigue resistance and structural integrity, making them essential for applications exposed to high stress, impact, heat and wear. Engine parts, transmission gears, landing gear, turbine components, suspension systems and structural assemblies are among the critical products benefiting from forging technologies.

Key Forging Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for lightweight, high-strength materials is one of the most important trends shaping the global forging market. Automotive and aerospace manufacturers are increasing their use of aluminum, titanium, alloy steel and nickel-based superalloys to reduce weight while maintaining safety, durability and performance. These materials are increasingly used in aircraft structures, jet engines, vehicle chassis, suspension systems and other mission-critical applications.

The continued expansion of the aerospace sector is creating significant opportunities for forging companies. Aircraft manufacturers require components capable of operating under extreme temperatures, pressure and mechanical stress. Forging enhances the performance of high-temperature alloys used in turbine blades, engine assemblies, landing gear and structural parts. Growth in commercial aviation, defense modernization and next-generation aircraft programs is expected to sustain demand through 2032.

Electric vehicle production is also influencing the outlook for the automotive forging market. Automakers are using forged components to reduce vehicle weight, improve operating efficiency and withstand the stresses generated by electric drivetrains. Transmission parts, suspension components, electric motor housings and structural systems represent important application areas. As electric vehicle platforms evolve, forging suppliers are developing materials and production methods optimized for range, performance, heat management and durability.

Manufacturing sustainability is another major market driver. Forging can reduce material waste while producing components with longer service lives, supporting lower replacement rates and more efficient use of raw materials. Manufacturers are also investing in energy-efficient equipment, process automation and digital production controls to improve productivity and reduce environmental impact.

Technology Advancements Strengthen Market Potential

Innovations in precision forging, isothermal forging, closed-die forging and process simulation are improving component accuracy, consistency and complexity. Computer-aided design, digital twins and advanced simulation platforms enable manufacturers to predict material behavior, optimize die design and reduce production waste. These capabilities can also limit secondary machining requirements, shorten development cycles and lower production costs.

Open-die forging remains important for large industrial and structural components, while closed-die and impression-die processes support complex geometries and tighter tolerances. The ability to process carbon steel, alloy steel, aluminum, magnesium, titanium and superalloys gives forging broad relevance across industrial markets.

Forging Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Materials: Carbon steel, alloy steel, aluminum, magnesium and other materials.

Applications: Closed-die forging, open-die forging and seamless rings.

End Uses: Automotive, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding and other industrial applications. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

The carbon steel material segment is forecast to reach US$47.1 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 4.2%. The alloy steel material segment is also projected to expand at a 4.2% CAGR during the analysis period.

Regionally, the United States forging market is estimated at US$33.9 billion in 2025. China is forecast to grow at an 8.1% CAGR and reach US$37.2 billion by 2032, reflecting expanding automotive production, industrial investment, infrastructure development and advanced manufacturing capacity. The report also assesses market opportunities and competitive developments in Japan, Canada, Germany and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The global forging market report provides independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines market size, segment performance, geographic trends, competitive positioning, technology developments and emerging revenue opportunities.



Detailed analysis of major forging materials, applications and end-use industries.

Regional forecasts covering established and emerging manufacturing markets.

Assessment of the trends, drivers and restraints influencing market growth.

Competitive intelligence on leading forging companies and their geographic presence.

Actionable insights supporting investment, expansion, product development and strategic planning. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to current market developments.

The report addresses how the global forging market is expected to evolve through 2032, which segments offer the strongest growth potential, how regional market positions may change and which companies are influencing the competitive environment.

Companies Featured in the Forging Market Report



ATI Inc.

Arconic Corporation

Aubert & Duval S.A.

Bharat Forge Ltd.

ELLWOOD Group Inc.

Kalyani Forge Ltd.

KITZ Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation

Precision Castparts Corporation ThyssenKrupp AG

Domain Expert Insights and Market Intelligence

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry specialists, enterprises and academia to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, technology adoption and market-relevant developments before they are fully reflected in established datasets.

Insights are drawn from a validated intelligence base that includes conference sessions, executive keynotes, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other authoritative sources. These findings are synthesized to identify the direction of the forging market, the forces driving change and the developments most likely to affect competitive strategy.

The report also provides in-depth company intelligence and examines market share where it offers meaningful strategic value. Because competitive structures differ by geography, regional market share analysis is tailored to the dynamics, participants and level of concentration within each major market.

As manufacturers pursue stronger, lighter and more sustainable components, forging will remain central to innovation across automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial production. Continued advances in materials, precision manufacturing, automation and simulation are expected to reinforce the global forging market's long-term growth outlook.

Key Attributes

