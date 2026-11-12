Corundum - Global Strategic Business Report 2026

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Corundum - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corundum market was valued at US$6.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$8.5 billion by 2032, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Growth is being supported by sustained demand from jewelry, abrasives, refractories, electronics, advanced ceramics, and other high-performance industrial applications.

The Global Corundum Market report delivers an independent analysis of annual sales, market forecasts, competitive conditions, regional opportunities, and industry developments from 2025 through 2032. It provides decision-makers with actionable intelligence for evaluating investment priorities, identifying revenue opportunities, and developing market entry and expansion strategies.

Key Corundum Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Corundum's exceptional hardness, abrasion resistance, thermal stability, chemical durability, and electrical insulation properties support its use across a broad range of industries. In jewelry, natural and synthetic rubies and sapphires continue to benefit from global demand for premium gemstones, luxury accessories, and durable fine jewelry.

Industrial demand is also strengthening. Corundum is widely used in grinding, cutting, sandblasting, and polishing applications, where material consistency and wear resistance are critical. Its high melting point makes it valuable in refractory products used in furnaces, kilns, reactors, and other high-temperature equipment serving the metals, glass, ceramics, and manufacturing industries.

Technological advances are creating additional opportunities in semiconductor substrates, integrated circuits, protective coatings, electronics, and advanced ceramic components. High-purity synthetic corundum is particularly important in applications requiring controlled impurity levels, uniform crystal structures, and precise technical tolerances.

Improvements in synthetic corundum production are further contributing to market expansion. Flame fusion, Czochralski pulling, and flux growth processes enable manufacturers to tailor material characteristics for abrasive-grade, industrial, electronic, and gem-quality applications. Greater production efficiency is helping lower costs, improve product availability, and broaden access to high-grade materials.

Economic development in emerging markets represents another important growth catalyst. Rising disposable incomes are increasing consumer spending on gemstone jewelry, while industrialization is generating demand for abrasives, refractory materials, advanced manufacturing inputs, and electronic components.

Market Segment Outlook



Jewelry Applications: The jewelry segment is forecast to reach US$3 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2%. Demand for rubies, sapphires, and synthetic gemstones will continue to support this segment.

Abrasives Applications: The abrasives segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the analysis period, supported by metalworking, construction, automotive production, precision engineering, and surface-finishing requirements.

Refractories Applications: Demand is expected to benefit from investments in metals processing, glass manufacturing, ceramics, and other high-temperature industrial operations. Other Applications: Electronics, semiconductor substrates, protective coatings, and advanced ceramics offer emerging opportunities for high-purity synthetic corundum.

Regional Corundum Market Analysis

The United States corundum market was valued at approximately US$1.8 billion in 2025. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.6%, reaching US$1.7 billion by 2032, supported by industrial manufacturing, electronics production, infrastructure development, and rising demand for luxury goods.

The report also evaluates market trends in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Iran, and other markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope and Coverage

The report analyzes the global corundum market by value in US dollars and provides forecasts covering 2025 through 2032. Application coverage includes jewelry, abrasives, refractories, and other uses. Geographic analysis encompasses the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key report benefits include:



Independent annual sales analysis and global corundum market forecasts.

Detailed assessment of market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunities.

Regional and country-level analysis of major developed and emerging markets.

Competitive intelligence covering established companies and market participants.

Application-level forecasts for jewelry, abrasives, refractories, and other end uses.

Strategic insights designed to support investment, product development, and geographic expansion decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global corundum market evolve through 2032?

Which trends, drivers, and restraints will have the greatest impact on market growth?

Which corundum applications are expected to record the strongest expansion?

How will regional and segment market positions change during the forecast period?

Which companies are shaping the competitive landscape? Where are the most attractive opportunities for future investment and revenue growth?

Companies Featured in the Corundum Market Report



Alteo Holding

Ceram Intertrade GmbH

EK-Company AG

Gemfields Group

Henan Sicheng Abrasives Tech Co., Ltd.

Mineralmuhle Leun, Rau GmbH & Co. KG

Riken Corundum Co., Ltd.

Rubicon Technology, Inc.

UC RUSAL Xingyang Jinbo Abrasive Co., Ltd.

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiated Market Intelligence

The analysis incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise, and academia, adding strategic context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, technology developments, conference sessions, keynotes, panel discussions, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These signals are evaluated alongside established market data to identify where the corundum industry is heading, what is driving change, and which developments are most relevant to business strategy. The report also provides company-level intelligence on organizations influencing competition, production capacity, technology adoption, and application development.

Market share analysis is included where it provides meaningful strategic value. Because competitive structures differ by geography and application, the assessment extends beyond a single global figure to examine major regional markets at a level aligned with their individual dynamics.

Key Attributes

