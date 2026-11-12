Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Ingredion (INGR)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ingredion shares fell after management tied a lowered full-year outlook to a slower-than-expected earnings recovery at its Argo facility, where an April 2026 thermal event occurred. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations concerning the Company's statements about its Argo operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) shares fell after the Company cut its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to $9.25-$9.70, with management citing a slower-than-expected earnings recovery at its Argo facility, the plant where a thermal event occurred in April 2026. If you bought INGR and are now holding a loss, you have legal rights. Investors who suffered losses are encouraged to submit their INGR loss details now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Argo has appeared repeatedly in Ingredion's reports this year. The Q1 2026 Form 10-Q, filed May 8, 2026, showed Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./Canada segment operating income down 63%. That filing cited "production challenges at our Argo facility" and disclosed the April thermal event. Second-quarter results followed with U.S./Canada operating income down 33% on "lower production at our Argo facility."

The Company now projects flat full-year sales and adjusted operating income down in the mid-teens. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations concerning Ingredion's statements about its Argo operations.

Shareholders who lost money on Ingredion stock can request a free review of their INGR losses or call (212) 363-7500 today.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered billions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INGR Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the INGR investigation? A: Investors who purchased INGR stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Ingredion made materially false or misleading statements regarding operations and the earnings recovery at its Argo facility. When the Company disclosed a slower-than-expected earnings recovery at Argo and lowered its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to $9.25-$9.70, the stock price declined.

Q: When did Ingredion allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do INGR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my INGR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought INGR and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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