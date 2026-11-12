China Industrial Manufacturing Logistics - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 High-Tech Growth And Outsourcing Unlock A USD 750 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by outsourcing non-core logistics, bundling specialized services, and integrating smart warehousing and freight visibility.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Industrial Manufacturing Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Industrial Manufacturing Logistics Market to Reach USD 749.99 Billion by 2031

The China industrial manufacturing logistics market was valued at USD 524.54 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 561.83 billion in 2026 to USD 749.99 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.95% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by industrial upgrading, logistics outsourcing, digitalization, and the expansion of manufacturing activity across Central and Western China.

Industrial Upgrading Drives Specialized Logistics Demand

Growth in equipment and high-tech manufacturing is creating more complex logistics requirements across China. Precision instruments, aerospace components, and semiconductor substrates often require temperature-controlled transportation, bonded warehousing, specialized handling, and documented custody processes. These requirements are increasing demand for logistics providers with reliable operational controls and sector-specific capabilities.

Manufacturers adopting integrated production systems also expect logistics partners to connect with factory and warehouse management platforms. As a result, supplier selection increasingly considers digital interoperability, inventory visibility, process coordination, and service reliability alongside freight rates and delivery times. Providers with smart warehousing systems and coordinated digital operations are positioned to capture greater demand in the China industrial manufacturing logistics market.

Manufacturers Increase Logistics Outsourcing

Companies in the automotive, medical device, industrial equipment, and new energy sectors are outsourcing more non-core supply chain functions to specialist providers. This enables manufacturers to focus on production, product development, and customer delivery commitments while gaining access to professional logistics networks and technology.

SF Holding reported that comprehensive logistics revenue from the high-tech, industrial equipment, automotive, and food sectors increased by more than 20% in 2025. This performance exceeded the related industry's logistics growth rate and highlighted rising demand for value-added supply chain services. Manufacturers are also seeking real-time visibility and operational data to improve production planning, inventory management, and purchasing decisions. These requirements are supporting larger and more durable logistics contracts.

Infrastructure Gaps Present Regional Challenges

Industrial relocation is advancing faster than logistics infrastructure development in parts of Central and West China. Although rail and expressway coverage improved during the 14th Five-Year Plan, connections between industrial parks, warehouses, and intermodal terminals remain uneven. Logistics companies operating in less developed inland areas may encounter fragmented routes, underused return capacity, and higher transportation costs.

Market development is also influenced by the rapid adoption of digital freight visibility and smart warehousing, cross-regional industrial transfers into Central and Western China, and a shortage of professionals with combined expertise in logistics operations, industrial processes, and digital systems.

Transportation Retains the Largest Market Share

Transportation accounted for 59.50% of the China industrial manufacturing logistics market in 2025. Its leading position reflects the continued need to move industrial goods between suppliers, factories, warehouses, ports, and customers. Road freight remains central to short- and medium-distance distribution within manufacturing clusters, while rail is becoming increasingly important for longer domestic routes connecting coastal and inland production centers.

Air freight supports time-sensitive electronics and pharmaceutical shipments that require rapid delivery and controlled handling. River and sea transportation also provide lower-carbon intermodal alternatives. China's first river-sea zero-carbon shipping corridor began operations on June 30, 2026, connecting Jiaxing Port with Ningbo-Zhoushan Port through electric inland vessels. Reported project data indicated a reduction of 60 kilograms of carbon emissions per container.

Value-added Services Set for Faster Growth

The value-added services and others segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.90% through 2031. Demand is increasing for kitting, reverse logistics, cold-chain handling, and supply chain finance integration as manufacturers outsource activities beyond freight transportation.

Warehousing and storage will remain essential links between transportation networks and factory inbound operations. Providers that combine warehousing, digital visibility, specialized handling, and production-related services can strengthen customer retention and generate higher-value contracts. While transportation will remain the market's largest service category, value-added capabilities are expected to become increasingly important to competitive performance and long-term growth in China's industrial manufacturing logistics industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Industrial Upgrading in Equipment and High-Tech Manufacturing

4.2.2 Outsourcing of Non-Core Logistics Functions by Manufacturers

4.2.3 Rapid Adoption of Digital Freight Visibility and Smart Warehousing

4.2.4 Green Logistics Investments Under Dual-Carbon Commitments

4.2.5 Cross-Regional Industrial Transfer Into Central and Western China

4.2.6 Export-Oriented Manufacturing Requires Resilient Inbound and Outbound Logistics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Uneven Logistics Infrastructure Across Inland Manufacturing Hubs

4.3.2 Low Service Standardization Across Industrial Verticals

4.3.3 Persistent Price-Based Competition Among Providers

4.3.4 Shortage of Hybrid Talent in Operations, Industry Processes, and Digital Systems

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Geopolitical Events on the Market

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Rail

5.1.1.3 Air

5.1.1.4 Sea/Barge

5.1.2 Warehousing and Storage

5.1.3 Value-added Services and Others

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Electronics and Semiconductors

5.2.3 Machinery and Industrial Equipment

5.2.4 Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

5.2.5 Aerospace and defense

5.2.6 Other End-User Industries

5.3 By Logistics Model

5.3.1 Asset-Light

5.3.2 Asset-Heavy

5.3.3 Hybrid

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North China

5.4.2 East China

5.4.3 South China

5.4.4 Central China

5.4.5 West China

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 JD Logistics, Inc.

6.4.2 Sinotrans Limited

6.4.3 SF Holding Co., Ltd.

6.4.4 China Logistics Group Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6.4.6 Deutsche Post AG

6.4.7 DSV A/S

6.4.8 A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

6.4.9 CMA CGM S.A.

6.4.10 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

6.4.11 GEODIS SA

6.4.12 NYK Line

6.4.13 Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

6.4.14 Hankyu Hanshin Express Co., Ltd.

6.4.15 BEST Inc.

6.4.16 Annto Supply Chain Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.17 Rokin Logistics Supply Chain Co., Ltd.

6.4.18 China COSCO SHIPPING

6.4.19 CIMC Wetrans Logistics Technology

6.4.20 JUSDA Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd.

6.4.21 SAIC Anji Logistics Co., Ltd.

6.4.22 Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (KWE)

6.4.23 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

6.4.24 Dachser SE

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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