Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Quidelortho (QDEL)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Point-of-Care revenue down 27% and total sales down roughly 12% year over year: QuidelOrtho's third-quarter 2026 revenue miss against Wall Street consensus sent shares down approximately 14%

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A third-quarter 2026 revenue miss against Wall Street consensus knocked approximately 14% off QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares when the Company reported results. If your QDEL position is now worth less than you paid, act now. Investors who suffered losses are encouraged to submit their QDEL loss details for review or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The shortfall was on the top line. Third-quarter sales declined roughly 11.6% to 12% from the same period of 2025 and landed below analyst consensus estimates. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of QDEL investors who lost money on the decline.

The earnings materials broke down the quarter by segment and region. Point-of-Care revenue fell 27%. Respiratory revenue fell 39%. China revenue fell 45%, a decline the Company tied to distributor destocking and pricing changes.

Holding QDEL losses after the post-earnings drop? Start your confidential QDEL loss review or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QDEL Investigation

Q: How much did QDEL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 14% after QuidelOrtho reported third-quarter 2026 revenue below Wall Street consensus, with sales down roughly 11.6% to 12% year over year. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the QDEL investigation? A: Investors who purchased QDEL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do QDEL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my QDEL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought QDEL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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