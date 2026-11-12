Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Zura Bio Limited (ZURA)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURA shareholders saw their shares decline approximately 72% at market open after the Company disclosed that its Phase 2 TibuSHIELD trial of tibulizumab failed to meet its primary endpoint at either dose tested and that it was discontinuing development of the drug for hidradenitis suppurativa; an investigation into potential securities law violations is underway, and shareholders who suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) shares plunged approximately 72% at market open after the Company disclosed that its Phase 2 TibuSHIELD trial of tibulizumab failed to meet its Week 16 primary endpoint at either dose tested and that it was discontinuing development of the drug for hidradenitis suppurativa. If you bought ZURA before that readout and are now holding a loss, or already sold at one, this investigation concerns your shares. ZURA shareholders who lost money are encouraged to submit your ZURA loss details now, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Tibulizumab is the Company's lead product candidate. The TibuSHIELD trial enrolled 247 participants with hidradenitis suppurativa. The drug missed the primary endpoint, percent change from baseline in total abscess and inflammatory nodule count at Week 16, at both doses. It also missed key secondary endpoints. Zura Bio then announced it was discontinuing development of tibulizumab in hidradenitis suppurativa.

Shareholders who held through the announcement and those who sold into the decline may both be eligible to seek recovery. Levi & Korsinsky's investigation concerns potential securities law violations affecting Zura Bio investors who suffered losses.

If the TibuSHIELD readout cost you money on ZURA, request a free review of your Zura Bio losses or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Billions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZURA Investigation

Q: How much did ZURA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 72% at the market open on November 9, 2026 after the Company disclosed that its Phase 2 TibuSHIELD trial of tibulizumab in hidradenitis suppurativa did not meet its Week 16 primary endpoint and that it was discontinuing development in that indication. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do ZURA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ZURA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ZURA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my ZURA losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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