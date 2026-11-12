Australia Contract Logistics Market Size, Share, Industry Trends And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 E-Commerce And Infrastructure Drive Market To USD 7.94 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation cuts truck dwell by up to 15%, while value-added services, e-commerce fulfillment and infrastructure create higher-margin 3PL opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Contract Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia Contract Logistics Market Set to Reach USD 7.94 Billion by 2031

The Australia contract logistics market is expected to increase from USD 5.76 billion in 2025 to USD 6.09 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 7.94 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to expand at a 5.45% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by major infrastructure investment, growing e-commerce volumes, supply chain automation and rising demand for specialized logistics services.

Public and private infrastructure spending of more than USD 18.76 billion and USD 22.11 billion, respectively, around Western Sydney is helping the logistics industry transition from post-pandemic volatility toward long-run capacity growth. New road, rail and aviation links are expected to improve freight connectivity, encourage centralized distribution and strengthen national supply chain resilience.

Western Sydney Infrastructure Reshapes Freight Networks

The NSW 2025-26 budget allocates more than USD 2.41 billion to the Western Sydney Airport Metro and USD 1.34 billion to the toll-free M12 motorway. These projects will connect the 11,200-hectare Aerotropolis, which may support approximately 120,000 jobs and become a significant logistics and distribution hub.

Western Sydney International Airport is expected to provide curfew-free operations and increase annual freight capacity from 220,000 tonnes to 1.8 million tonnes, offering an important advantage over Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport's night restrictions. Inland Rail's Beveridge-to-Parkes priority section, designed for double-stacked trains, is moving toward a 2027 handover. The Western Sydney Freight Line is also expected to redirect containers away from congested metropolitan tracks, reducing truck movements, travel times and emissions.

E-Commerce Growth Accelerates Fulfillment Investment

Rapid growth in online shopping is driving demand for nationwide B2C fulfillment, urban consolidation, parcel handling and reverse logistics. Queensland's online spending reached USD 11.93 billion in 2025, prompting Australia Post to develop a USD 134 million Brisbane parcel hub capable of sorting 250,000 parcels per day.

Retailers are also investing in automated infrastructure. Coles established robotic customer-fulfillment centers near Melbourne and Sydney, with each facility using more than 700 robots to complete a 50-item order in five minutes. Amazon's USD 502.5 million Logan megacenter further expands high-throughput capacity and demonstrates the long-term commitment of global e-commerce platforms to Australian logistics infrastructure.

Automation is improving order accuracy, accelerating processing and helping operators respond to labor constraints. However, the continued internalization of core fulfillment by large retailers may intensify competition for third-party logistics providers. Growth opportunities remain in outsourced returns management, last-mile coordination, customized fulfillment and peak-volume support.

Labor Constraints Place Pressure on Road Freight Capacity

Driver shortages remain a key challenge for the Australia contract logistics market. Of the country's 189,900 truck drivers, nearly half are older than 55, while only 5.4% are under 25. The shortage of driving personnel is forecast to reach 78,000 unfilled positions by 2029.

Tighter visa audits are also reducing access to informal labor pipelines. Although Industry Skills Australia is developing a national heavy-vehicle apprenticeship, operator-funded training requirements continue to limit participation. Carriers are responding with above-market wages and staggered sign-on bonuses, increasing pressure on margins, particularly for smaller fleets. Capacity constraints have already contributed to double-digit increases in spot road-freight rates on Adelaide-Perth lanes.

Transportation Retains the Largest Market Share

Transportation accounted for 59.72% of the Australia contract logistics market in 2025, supported by road freight activity totaling 249 billion tonne-kilometers. Rail and air logistics remain smaller segments, but double-stack rail corridors and curfew-free freight slots at Western Sydney International are expected to create premium service opportunities.

Road transport generates approximately 83% of sector emissions, making decarbonization a strategic priority. Stricter ESG requirements are increasing demand for third-party logistics providers with low-carbon fleets, while volatile fuel surcharge pass-through clauses continue to affect profitability. AI-based load planning and autonomous pallet robots can reduce truck dwell times by up to 15% at major distribution centers.

Value-added services, including assembly, labeling and kitting, are forecast to record the fastest growth at a 6.88% CAGR through 2031. Demand is rising as brands outsource product customization, returns processing and inspection activities. Additional growth is expected from end-to-end cold-chain solutions for food and pharmaceutical products. Providers combining robotics with skilled labor will be better positioned to manage seasonal demand, fashion launches, product recalls and other complex logistics requirements while reducing exposure to linehaul volatility.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 E-Commerce Boom Driving Nationwide B2C Fulfillment

4.2.2 Government-Funded Infrastructure Megaprojects (Western Sydney Airport, Inland Rail)

4.2.3 Rising Demand for End-To-End Cold-Chain Solutions (Food & Pharma)

4.2.4 OEM Outsourcing Triggered by Industry 4.0 Retrofits in Manufacturing

4.2.5 Stricter ESG Mandates Favouring 3PLs With Low-Carbon Fleets

4.2.6 Freight Visibility Platforms Boosting 3PL-Shipper Collaboration

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Driver Shortages Amid Aging Workforce and Tough Visa Rules

4.3.2 Port Congestion and Bio-Security Delays Inflating Dwell Times

4.3.3 Volatile Fuel Surcharge Pass-Through Clauses Eroding Margins

4.3.4 Retailers' Insourcing Trend for Micro-Fulfilment in Metro Areas

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

4.8 Insights on E-commerce (Domestic and Cross-Border)

4.9 Insights on Reverse Logistics

4.10 Impact of Geo-Political Events

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Rail

5.1.1.3 Air

5.1.1.4 Sea

5.1.2 Warehousing and Distribution

5.1.3 Value-added Services (Assembly, Labelling, Kitting)

5.2 By Contract Duration

5.2.1 1-3 Years

5.2.2 Above 3 years

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.3.2 Food and Beverage

5.3.3 Retail and E-commerce

5.3.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

5.3.5 Chemicals

5.3.6 Other Industries

5.4 By Region

5.4.1 New South Wales

5.4.2 Victoria

5.4.3 Queensland

5.4.4 Western Australia

5.4.5 South Australia

5.4.6 Rest of Australia

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.4.1 DHL Group

6.4.2 Toll Group

6.4.3 Linfox

6.4.4 CMA CGM Group (including CEVA Logistics)

6.4.5 Kuehne+Nagel

6.4.6 DSV A/S (Including DB Schenker)

6.4.7 Mainfreight

6.4.8 Maersk Logistics

6.4.9 Qube Holdings

6.4.10 Team Global Express

6.4.11 GEODIS Australia

6.4.12 Nippon Express Australia

6.4.13 Yusen Logistics

6.4.14 Kintetsu World Express

6.4.15 FedEx

6.4.16 UPS

6.4.17 Aurizon Holdings

6.4.18 SCT Logistics

6.4.19 CTI Logistics

6.4.20 Lindsay Australia

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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