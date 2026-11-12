New Zealand Courier, Express, And Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts 2026-2031 E-Commerce, Cold-Chain Healthcare, And Cross-Border Trade Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through frictionless returns, healthcare cold-chain capacity, depot rationalization and digital customs tools while mitigating Auckland warehouse costs.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "New Zealand Courier, Express, And Parcel (CEP) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Zealand Courier, Express, and Parcel Market to Reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2031

The New Zealand courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market is expected to increase from USD 1.57 billion in 2025 to USD 1.64 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 2.01 billion by 2031, expanding at a 4.21% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by higher e-commerce activity, rising reverse-logistics volumes, expanding healthcare cold-chain requirements, and continued investment in domestic and international parcel infrastructure.

Omni-Channel Retail Returns Increase Reverse-Logistics Demand

Growing online and omni-channel retail activity is creating additional demand across the New Zealand courier, express, and parcel market. Return rates averaged 9.2% in 2024 and reached 18-23% for apparel, encouraging retailers to introduce more convenient return options. In major metropolitan areas, these trends are generating reverse parcel flows that are approaching the scale of outbound deliveries in some categories.

NZ Post supports this demand through next-day courier and 3-day economy return services, compensation cover, and billing that applies only when a return label is used. Retailers are also required to fund returns for faulty goods under the Consumer Guarantees Act. Third-party logistics specialists are strengthening the returns ecosystem by providing inspection, grading, product recovery, and zero-landfill recycling services. These activities create additional parcel movements while helping merchants recover value from returned products.

Reverse-logistics activity is concentrated in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, where omni-channel retail density is highest. The continued expansion of retail returns is projected to add 0.8 percentage points to short-term market growth.

Healthcare Cold-Chain Parcels Support Premium Market Growth

Healthcare logistics is emerging as one of the strongest growth areas in the New Zealand CEP market. Pharmac's selection of DHL as the national vaccine storage and distribution provider from February 2026 indicates further consolidation of temperature-controlled healthcare logistics.

DHL's NZD 90 million (USD 61.6 million) Auckland facility became operational in November 2025, adding 12,000 pallet spaces and 41 goods-to-person robots. The investment increased national healthcare logistics capacity by 20%, strengthened direct-to-patient distribution, and supported temperature compliance from -30 C to 8 C. Hall's Cold Chain Logistics also contributes to nationwide coverage through nine storage sites and more than 640 climate-controlled trucks.

Ministry of Health requirements and 24-month demand forecasting are expected to support stable, premium parcel volumes. Healthcare cold-chain expansion is projected to contribute 0.7 percentage points to medium-term growth. Healthcare parcels are forecast to record a 5.34% CAGR, making the segment one of the fastest-growing areas of the market.

Auckland Warehouse Costs Pressure Courier Margins

Rising industrial property costs in Auckland remain a significant challenge. Industrial vacancy declined to 1.6-2.2% by December 2025, while average outgoings increased 6.6% to NZD 33 per m (USD 18.9 per m). The impact is particularly important because approximately 60% of New Zealand's parcels move through Auckland hubs.

Warehouse rents are forecast to rise by another 3-4% through 2027, increasing pressure on last-mile delivery margins. Courier operators may respond through network consolidation, depot optimization, and stronger competition for strategically located facilities. These cost pressures are expected to reduce near-term CAGR by 0.6 percentage points.

Additional factors influencing the market include:



Simplified NZ-AU cross-border VAT rules supporting parcel traffic

Carbon-neutral delivery mandates in government procurement Airline belly-hold capacity constraints caused by fleet renewal delays

E-Commerce and Domestic Deliveries Lead the Market

E-commerce accounted for 37.77% of the New Zealand courier, express, and parcel market in 2025, supported by rising online spending and demand for flexible delivery and return services. Manufacturing and primary industries are also increasing their use of temperature-controlled freight and on-demand spare-parts delivery. BFSI, wholesale, and public sector parcel volumes remain smaller but stable, while biosecurity queues can occasionally delay agricultural imports.

Domestic deliveries represented 64.72% of the market in 2025, with the Golden Triangle handling most inland parcel flows. NZ Post's Auckland Processing Center, which can process 30,000 parcels per hour, and ongoing depot rationalization are improving domestic network efficiency.

International parcel volumes are forecast to expand at a 4.75% CAGR through 2031, led by trans-Tasman trade, simplified VAT requirements, Pacific Islands expansion, and digital customs services. FedEx's self-service customs platform is helping streamline cross-border shipments, while DHL's Christchurch Gateway is scheduled to open in 2026. The facility will sort 6 500 inbound parcels per hour, improving clearance times and strengthening export connectivity for South Island businesses.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Demographics

4.3 GDP Distribution by Economic Activity

4.4 GDP Growth by Economic Activity

4.5 Inflation

4.6 Economic Performance and Profile

4.6.1 Trends in E-Commerce Industry

4.6.2 Trends in Manufacturing Industry

4.7 Transport and Storage Sector GDP

4.8 Export Trends

4.9 Import Trends

4.10 Fuel Price

4.11 Logistics Performance

4.12 Infrastructure

4.13 Regulatory Framework

4.14 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.15 Market Drivers

4.15.1 Omni-Channel Retail Returns Surge (Reverse-Logistics Volumes)

4.15.2 Healthcare Cold-Chain Parcel Growth (Pharma & Diagnostics)

4.15.3 Simplified NZ-AU Cross-Border VAT Rules Lifting Parcel Traffic

4.15.4 Carbon-Neutral Delivery Mandates in Government Procurement

4.15.5 Pacific Islands Corridor Expansion Via Supply-Chain Resilience Fund

4.15.6 On-Demand 3D-Printed Parts Delivery for Maritime & Agritech Sectors

4.16 Market Restraints

4.16.1 Escalating Auckland Warehouse Lease Rates Compressing Margins

4.16.2 Airline Belly-Hold Capacity Cuts from Fleet Renewal Delays

4.16.3 Stricter Biosecurity Inspections Causing Customs-Clearance Lags

4.16.4 Cyber-Insurance Premium Spikes after Courier Ransomware Events

4.17 Technology Innovations in the Market

4.18 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.18.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.18.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.18.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.18.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.18.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Destination

5.1.1 Domestic

5.1.2 International

5.2 By Speed of Delivery

5.2.1 Express

5.2.2 Non-Express

5.3 By Model

5.3.1 Business-to-Business (B2B)

5.3.2 Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

5.3.3 Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

5.4 By Shipment Weight

5.4.1 Heavy Weight Shipments

5.4.2 Light Weight Shipments

5.4.3 Medium Weight Shipments

5.5 By Mode of Transport

5.5.1 Air

5.5.2 Road

5.5.3 Others

5.6 By End-User Industry

5.6.1 E-Commerce

5.6.2 Financial Services (BFSI)

5.6.3 Healthcare

5.6.4 Manufacturing

5.6.5 Primary Industry

5.6.6 Wholesale and Retail Trade (Offline)

5.6.7 Others

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Aramex (Including Fastway, Ltd.)

6.4.2 DHL Group

6.4.3 FedEx

6.4.4 Freightways Group, Ltd. (Including New Zealand Couriers)

6.4.5 NZ Post

6.4.6 Pack and Send Holdings Pty, Ltd.

6.4.7 Team Global Express Pty, Ltd.

6.4.8 United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)

6.4.9 Urgent Couriers, Ltd.

6.4.10 Fliway Group Ltd.

6.4.11 PBT Express Freight Network

6.4.12 Parcel Express, Ltd.

6.4.13 Sendle

6.4.14 GoSweetSpot

6.4.15 EasySend

6.4.16 Zoom2u

6.4.17 Postage Saver

6.4.18 Courierit

6.4.19 National Couriers

6.4.20 DX Mail

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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