Intermountain Electronics Selects Isnetworld® To Help Streamline Subcontractor Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Utilities and energy storage provider partners with ISN® to help enhance subcontractor qualification processes and support operational growth

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Intermountain Electronics (IE), a utilities and energy storage company, selected ISNetworld as its primary subcontractor information management platform. ISN will help IE improve its collection, review, and management of subcontractor information to help support Hiring Client compliance requirements.

“IE's continued growth and development of new facilities creates a need for a solution that can grow alongside its operations,” said Johnny Espinoza, Director of EHS at Intermountain Electronics. "ISNetworld provides an intuitive platform for monitoring operational risks through reporting, data analytics, and peer benchmarking to help teams evaluate subcontractor performance and make more informed decisions.”

How ISN Will Help Support Intermountain Electronics' Subcontractor Management Processes

Headquartered in Price, Utah, IE designs and manufactures integrated electrical, power, and automation systems for critical infrastructure and data center applications across the United States. As the company scales rapidly to meet the increased demand for its services, IE identified an opportunity to establish a more centralized and consistent approach to subcontractor compliance, rather than relying on manual tracking and follow-up.

To support these efforts, IE plans to leverage ISNetworld capabilities, such as:



Acknowledgement Tool to help ensure key documents such as IE's Indemnification Letter have been reviewed and acknowledged prior to working onsite

Online Training Tool to administer and monitor individual-level compliance through site-specific training and orientation requirements Check-In/Check-Out to strengthen onsite visibility and subcontractor feedback channels



“Intermountain Electronics is taking important steps to establish a scalable approach to subcontractor management as the company grows,” said Jenny Buckley, Executive Vice President of Energy Operations at ISN.“ISNetworld will provide greater visibility into subcontractor information and help IE improve operational risk management while supporting safe and efficient processes.”

For more information on ISN's industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900+ Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with more than 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworl ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-On ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empowe ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 13 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.co.

About Intermountain Electronics

Intermountain Electronics (IE) designs, engineers, and manufactures mission-critical power distribution, automation, and control systems for industrial and energy applications across the United States. With advanced manufacturing and integration capabilities, IE delivers customized, high-reliability solutions that support safe and efficient operations in mining, utilities, manufacturing, data centers, and infrastructure sectors.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

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