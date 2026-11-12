Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ionis cut its full-year TRYNGOLZA sales outlook by roughly half as third-quarter sales of the drug only achieved $9.3 million; IONS investors who lost money may have legal rights as an investigation gets underway

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) shares fell sharply on November 9, 2026, after the Company cut its full-year TRYNGOLZA product sales guidance by approximately 50%, from $100-$110 million to roughly $50 million. If you bought IONS and are now looking at losses, you may have legal rights. Shareholders who lost money on Ionis are encouraged to submit your loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The reduction is tied to one drug. Ionis reported TRYNGOLZA sales of $9.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, down from $31.8 million in the same quarter of 2025 -- a drop of roughly 71%. TRYNGOLZA sales were $5 million in the second quarter, and first-half 2026 sales totaled $32 million.

Ionis attributed the cut to its severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) launch. The headline of its November 9 earnings release read: "2026 product sales guidance lowered as sHTG launch ramps more gradually than expected." The new TRYNGOLZA outlook is about half the low end of the prior range. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of Ionis investors who suffered losses.

Lost money on IONS after the TRYNGOLZA guidance cut? Request a free review of your losses or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the IONS Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the IONS investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased IONS securities. The firm is nationally recognized, has been ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the IONS investigation? A: Investors who purchased IONS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the IONS investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares fell sharply after the Company disclosed on November 9, 2026, that it had cut full-year TRYNGOLZA product sales guidance by approximately 50%, from $100-$110 million to roughly $50 million. The decline caused losses for shareholders.

Q: What do IONS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my IONS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought IONS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my IONS losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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