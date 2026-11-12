China Timber Logistics Market Share, Trends, Statistics, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 24.29 Billion As Value-Added Services Grow At 7.30% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through port-centric networks, multimodal links, and bundled services such as grading, fumigation, financing, and digital inventory visibility.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Timber Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China timber logistics market was valued at USD 17.95 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 18.97 billion in 2026 to USD 24.29 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.07% during the 2026-2031 forecast period.

Market growth is supported by China's continued dependence on imported timber. Although domestic timber production reached an estimated 144 million m in 2025, local supply remains insufficient to meet demand for the species, grades, and dimensions required by furniture manufacturers, panel producers, and engineered wood companies. Large-diameter softwood logs and tropical hardwood remain particularly important to downstream industries.

These supply requirements sustain demand for seaborne transportation, port handling, fumigation, bonded storage, sorting, origin verification, and inland distribution. Specialized providers are also benefiting from customer demand for better inventory control, delivery scheduling, and regulatory compliance. As logistics contracts expand beyond basic freight movement, service revenue is expected to grow even when timber volumes increase at a slower pace.

Port-Centric Distribution Networks Support Coastal Logistics Hubs

East Coast ports remain central to the China timber logistics market because they provide berth access, customs infrastructure, bonded storage, and direct connections to major wood-processing regions. Jiangsu, Shandong, Shanghai, Guangdong, Fujian, and Hebei are among China's leading wood-import locations, highlighting the importance of coastal gateways to the national timber supply chain.

Bonded yards near these ports enable operators to provide temporary storage, cargo sorting, release scheduling, and verification services before shipments move to inland industrial parks. This port-centric structure strengthens demand for integrated logistics and allows providers to generate revenue from multiple service layers. Inland waterways, roads, railways, and multimodal networks connect these coastal hubs with furniture, construction materials, pulp, paper, and panel manufacturing clusters.

Property Downturn Restrains Timber Throughput

China's real estate slowdown remains the market's most significant demand constraint. New housing starts declined by 20% in 2025 and were 74% below 2020 levels. Lower residential construction activity has reduced demand for structural timber, interior fit-out materials, and furniture associated with new home purchases.

The downturn affects logistics providers through weaker port throughput, lower storage yard utilization, and fewer inland deliveries. Infrastructure investment continues to offer some support, but its timber requirements are generally less favorable than those of residential construction. Operators serving construction-focused routes may therefore face greater pressure than companies offering diversified handling, compliance, processing, and inventory management services.

Transportation Retains the Largest Market Share

Transportation accounted for 66.48% of the China timber logistics market in 2025, making it the leading service category. Road haulage remained essential for moving timber from coastal terminals to inland processing parks. The Yangtze and Pearl River systems also supported cost-effective bulk distribution, while rail gained importance among processors seeking reliable long-distance transportation.

Improved rail and intermodal connectivity is expected to strengthen access to inland manufacturing clusters. At the same time, digital yard management, inventory tracking, and route visibility technologies are helping logistics companies improve shipment coordination and asset utilization. However, phytosanitary holds and border inspection delays may continue to affect delivery schedules and storage requirements.

Value-Added Services Offer the Fastest Growth

Value-added services are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.30% through 2031, outpacing other service categories. Debarking, grading, fumigation, wood chip processing, supply chain financing, and cargo verification are increasingly included within integrated logistics agreements rather than purchased separately.

Demand is especially strong in bonded port parks, where timber can be inspected, sorted, processed, and prepared for domestic release. Specialized railway timber services are also supporting coordinated multimodal packages. As importers and manufacturers seek greater supply chain visibility, regulatory assurance, and operational efficiency, providers capable of combining transportation with value-added services are well positioned to capture growth in the China timber logistics market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Sustained Import Dependence for Log and Lumber Flows

4.2.2 Port-Centric Distribution Networks Along the East Coast

4.2.3 Rail And Intermodal Connectivity Into Inland Processing Clusters

4.2.4 Rising Traceability Requirements Across Cross-Border Timber Flows

4.2.5 Supply Diversification Away From Single-Origin Dependence

4.2.6 Digital Yard, Inventory, and Route Visibility Adoption

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Real Estate Downcycle Weakening Timber Throughput

4.3.2 Phytosanitary Holds and Border Inspection Delays

4.3.3 Export Bans in Supplier Countries Constraining Inbound Volumes

4.3.4 Fragmented Inland Haulage and Empty-Backhaul Inefficiency

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Geopolitical Events on the Market

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Rail

5.1.1.3 Waterway

5.1.1.4 Multimodal

5.1.2 Warehousing and Storage

5.1.3 Value-Added Services

5.2 By Timber Product Type

5.2.1 Industrial Roundwood / Logs

5.2.2 Fuelwood & Biomass

5.2.3 Sawn Timber & Lumber

5.2.4 Engineered Wood Products

5.2.5 Pulpwood, Chips, and Fibre

5.2.6 Pellets and Briquettes

5.2.7 Other Timber Types

5.3 By End-Use Industry

5.3.1 Construction & Infrastructure

5.3.2 Pulp & Paper Industry

5.3.3 Furniture Manufacturing

5.3.4 Packaging Industry

5.3.5 Energy & Biomass Industry

5.3.6 Other End-Use Industries

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 East China

5.4.2 South China

5.4.3 North China

5.4.4 Northeast China

5.4.5 Central China

5.4.6 Southwest China

5.4.7 Northwest China

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Jiangsu Wanlin Modern Logistics Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 China National Forest Products Group Company Limited

6.4.3 Rizhao Port Co., Ltd.

6.4.4 China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited

6.4.5 Sinotrans Limited

6.4.6 China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited

6.4.7 Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Ningbo Zhoushan Port Company Limited

6.4.9 Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd.

6.4.10 Tianjin Port Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 Guangzhou Port Company Limited

6.4.12 Xiamen Port Development Co., Ltd.

6.4.13 Liaoning Port Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 Pacific Basin Shipping Limited

6.4.15 A.P. Moller - Maersk

6.4.16 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

6.4.17 Kuehne+Nagel International AG

6.4.18 DSV A/S

6.4.19 DHL Group

6.4.20 CMA CGM Group

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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