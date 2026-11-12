Neonc CEO Buys More Shares Below $5 As NTHI Secures FDA Meeting To Discuss Phase 3 Trial

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recent purchases total 150,000 shares as NeOnc prepares to discuss potential accelerated approval and a Phase 3 confirmatory trial for NEO100 DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( )- NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI) CEO Amir Heshmatpour has purchased another 70,000 shares in the open market, bringing his recent purchases to 150,000 shares as the company approaches important clinical and regulatory milestones. The latest transactions represent approximately $294,500, with purchases reaching $4.49 per share. Combined with the preceding 80,000-share purchases announced by NeOnc, Heshmatpour committed approximately $563,582 across November 5–11. Our bullish interpretation: the CEO continues putting personal capital behind his conviction as NeOnc's development story advances. The CEO Keeps Buying Higher The latest filing summary details three purchases:

Transaction date Shares purchased Reported price November 10 50,000 $4.192 weighted average November 11 10,000 $4.49

November 11 10,000 $4.00

Total 70,000 Approximately $4.207 average

The transactions increased Heshmatpour's reported direct holdings to 3,333,000 shares, separate from his indirectly held positions.

NeOnc previously announced purchases of 80,000 shares across November 5, 6 and 9, totaling approximately $269,082 using personal funds.

The progression stands out. Earlier purchases came in the low-to-mid $3 range. The CEO continued adding above $4, including a transaction at $4.49.

These open-market purchases increase his ownership as investors evaluate the company's next milestones. Roth MKM also recently reaffirmed its Buy rating and $20 price target, maintaining its bullish valuation.

FDA Meeting Puts Phase 3 and Accelerated Approval on the Agenda

On November 11, NeOnc announced that the FDA granted a Type B End-of-Phase meeting scheduled for early January 2027 to discuss a potential accelerated approval pathway for intranasal NEO100.

NeOnc intends to seek feedback on whether its clinical and nonclinical evidence could support an accelerated approval application for recurrent or progressive IDH-mutant grade 4 astrocytoma.

The company will also seek agreement on NEO100-012, a proposed randomized Phase 3 trial comparing NEO100 with investigator-selected standard-of-care chemotherapy. Overall survival would be the primary endpoint, with the study intended to provide registrational and confirmatory evidence.

NeOnc now has an FDA discussion scheduled around a potential approval pathway and the design of a Phase 3 trial. Positive Phase 2a findings provide the foundation for that discussion and give investors a defined next step to follow.

Two Programs. Several Dates to Watch.

The January meeting adds to an already active calendar:



November 13: Updated NEO100 Phase 1/2a results and NEO212 Phase 1 data are scheduled for presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting.

November 17: NeOnc's FDA End-of-Phase 1 meeting for NEO212 is scheduled to address proposed Phase 2 development and next steps. Early January 2027: The newly announced NEO100 meeting will address its potential accelerated approval pathway and proposed Phase 3 trial.

Two investigational drugs, upcoming scientific presentations, separate FDA discussions and continued CEO buying give investors several developments to watch.

A Larger Short Position Adds Potential Fuel

The latest short-interest update puts NTHI at approximately 921,000 shares short as of October 30, compared with 876,682 on October 15.

That represents an increase of roughly 44,000 shares before the stock's recent advance through $4.

Updated NEO100 data and NEO212 Phase 1 findings are scheduled for presentation at this week's Society for Neuro-Oncology annual meeting.

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